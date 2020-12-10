Experts to Discuss the Future of 5G Deployment

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, December 16, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with Light Reading, will bring together experts on 5G for a webinar titled: "The Future of 5G." The webinar, which begins at 9 a.m. ET and can be registered for here, will discuss the growth and evolution of 5G technology. Panelists include Dr. Mohamed Madkour, Vice President of Wireless Networks Marketing & Solutions, Huawei Technologies USA, Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst at Heavy Reading and Paul Scanlan, CTO for the Carrier Business Group at Huawei Technologies USA. The webinar will be moderated by David Pringle, TMT Writer, Analyst and Editor.

By the end of 2020, 5G networks in select regions are expected to achieve adoption rates as high as 90% of those for 4G networks. As 5G deployment rises, compatible consumer devices will grow in number while falling in price. Notably, several major telecom vendors are expected to introduce 5G smartphones as inexpensive as US$150 by the end of 2020. According to GSMA, 5G could account for as many as 1.1 billion connections by 2025. By then, 5G networks are likely to cover one third of the world's population.

As 5G becomes the next normal, the impact on the mobile solutions industry and its customers will be profound. While the future for 5G networks certainly looks bright, how does that translate to daily life? Panelists will discuss this question while delving into how developments such as support for consolidated management, multiple legacy technologies and network convergence are helping carriers deploy 5G and deliver services to businesses and consumers more quickly and economically than ever before.

For more information and to register for "The Future of 5G," visit: https://bit.ly/3lLc5qC.

