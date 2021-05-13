Experts to Discuss the Future of the Semiconductor Supply Chain

PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May 18, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with Light Reading, will bring together experts for a webinar titled: "What Is the Future of the Semiconductor Supply Chain?" The webinar, which begins at 2 p.m. ET and can be registered for here, will discuss how technology companies are addressing the shortage of semiconductors and how this could disrupt the technologies we rely on every day. Panelists include Tim Danks, ‎VP, Risk Management & Partner Relations at ‎Huawei Technologies USA, Mario Morales, Program Vice President, Enabling Technologies, Semiconductors, Storage & DataSphere Research at IDC and Earl Lum, President at EJL Wireless Research. The webinar will be moderated by Karen Brown, Principal Analyst at KL Brown Consulting, LLC.

Raising concerns around the global semiconductor supply shortage is forcing experts to look deeper at the complex issues at play including ongoing trade wars, supplier product strategies and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders must determine how to improve the state of affairs for businesses, governments and consumers moving forward. From Japan to Europe, and many places in between, experts are seeing a surge in semiconductor investments and semiconductor self-reliance. Since no country can independently produce semiconductors, world superpowers such as China and the United States must work across borders to tackle roadblocks and promote innovation across the tech industry.

This webinar will discuss how to improve the current supply chain, manage supply security and the ramifications of decoupling. These experts will discuss how companies and countries can work together to tackle the issue of semiconductor shortages.

For more information and to register for "What Is the Future of the Semiconductor Supply Chain?" visit: https://bit.ly/3ew3J5T

