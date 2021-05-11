Experts to Discuss the Future of the Technology Supply Chain

PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 13, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with Reuters, will bring together experts for a fireside chat titled: "The Future of Technology Supply Chains". The session, which begins at 11 a.m. EDT and can be registered for here, will discuss how to improve the current supply chain. Panelists include Andy Purdy, Chief Security Officer at Huawei Technologies USA and Glenn O'Donnell, Research Director at Forrester. The fireside chat will be moderated by Nadira Tudor at Reuters Events.

Recent trade tension and the COVID-19 pandemic have caused unexpected slowdowns in the R&D and innovation spaces, threatening trust between countries and companies alike. The current global dynamic has influenced the supply chain and the wider economy, shifting the focus from innovation to recouping losses. What does the future of the technology supply chain look like? How can countries and companies work together to improve operations? What role does R&D play in promoting collaboration?

This fireside chat will address these questions while exploring strategies to improve the current supply chain, fostering collaboration and trust worldwide. Tune in to learn how major players are working together to promote trust and collaboration as we work to repair the damage to the innovation space and the overall global economy.

For more information and to register for "The Future of Technology Supply Chains" visit: https://reutersevents-huawei.splashthat.com/

