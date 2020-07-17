Experts to Discuss the Importance of Privacy Regulation & Digital Connectivity to Combat COVID-19

PLANO, Texas, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, July 22, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with RCR Wireless News, will bring together experts on privacy, technology and cybersecurity for a webinar titled: "Why America Needs Strong National Privacy Regulation." The webinar, which will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be registered for here, will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of personal data and digital connectivity in regards to the detection, treatment and prevention of the virus. Panelists include Joerg Thomas, Director of Data Protection Office at Huawei Technologies, Mark Rasch, cybersecurity expert and Attorney at Andrew Grosso & Associates, and Trevor Hughes, President and CEO of the International Association of Privacy Professionals. The panel will be moderated by Daniel Sieberg, Vice President of Public Relations at Huawei Technologies USA.

Major social media platforms facilitating search, marketing and transaction activities involve the collection and use of personal data in historic proportions, and in ways not always disclosed to consumers. This continuing explosion of online activity by individuals and organizations is outpacing privacy disclosures, safeguards and regulations. Unlike Europe's broad regime of privacy regulations with huge potential sanctions, the U.S. lacks just that. As we consider the experiences over the last few months, the evolving technology landscape, and how these events impact privacy as society moves beyond the pandemic, panelists will shed light on the lessons to be learned to better inform and protect individuals' rights to personal privacy.

How can technology now and in the near future not only enable, but also protect privacy? How can government interests be accommodated relative to the health and safety of its citizens, the ability to respond to other emergencies, the protection of national security and the fight against terrorism and malicious activity in cyberspace? These questions and more will be discussed further during "Why America Needs Strong National Privacy Regulation," in which experts will look broadly at the COVID-19 pandemic and similar events in which applications such as contact tracing, temperature monitoring, DNA sampling and other privacy-related issues arise.

For more information and to register for "Why America Needs Strong National Privacy Regulation" visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DbcG41MsSki94bw2VX2_dQ

