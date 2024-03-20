Experts Warn of Rising Pest Populations Across the U.S. this Spring & Summer Due to Erratic Weather Patterns

The National Pest Management Association reveals Spring & Summer 2024 Bug Barometer® forecast for the continental U.S.

FAIRFAX, Va., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) released its bi-annual Bug Barometer®, forecasting what Americans can expect from pest populations in their respective regions across the U.S. this spring and summer based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts and pest biology. Due to erratic weather patterns throughout the winter and a warm spring expected across the U.S., NPMA's expert entomologists are warning of increased populations of pests like ticks, mosquitoes, ants and more.

"The U.S. has experienced some wild weather this year. We've seen everything from heavy snowfall to extreme flooding and even unseasonable warmth in some areas," said Dr. Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at NPMA. "While we typically anticipate an increase in pest activity during the spring and summer, these conditions, paired with warm temperatures and rainfall on the horizon, can create the ideal conditions for pest populations to boom."

Based on their analysis, the National Pest Management Association's Spring & Summer 2024 Bug Barometer® is forecasting an uptick in pest pressure across the U.S.:

Northeast & New England

An unseasonably warm start to spring in the Northeast could allow tick and ant populations to become active earlier in the year. Mosquito populations could also thrive in the region if above average rainfall occurs as predicted.

Southeast

If the Southeast experiences a wetter spring as predicted, expect to see mosquito populations flourish in the region as increased rainfall combined with warm temperatures will create ideal conditions for these biting pests. A hot and wet start to the spring months would also lead to notable termite activity in this region.

Great Lakes, Ohio Valley & Midwest

The lack of rainfall could potentially delay peak season for pests like earwigs, millipedes, and centipedes that typically thrive in the wet summer months. However, warmer than normal conditions in the spring paired with below-average precipitation could increase ant activity as they move inside in search of moisture.

North Central U.S.

Warm, but dry conditions in spring may translate to a slow start for cockroaches and ants in the region. However, warm temperatures throughout the spring and summer months will mean active stinging insect populations until temperatures start to cool in the fall.

South Central U.S.

A warm and rainy spring could create the perfect standing-water conditions to give mosquitoes a jumpstart on the season. Increased rainfall throughout the warmer months may also lead to ideal conditions for flies and spiders to thrive.

Southwest U.S.

With forecasts in the Southwest calling for below-average rainfall and warm temperatures this spring, activity for moisture-loving pests such as ants and cockroaches could be delayed until the summer rain arrives. However, the dry and warm conditions are ideal for an increase in scorpion activity throughout the season.

Northwest U.S.

Warm temperatures and early season rainfall will likely support an increase in tick activity. A warm and rainy summer may also lead to an increase in stinging insect activity.

To prevent pest issues this spring and summer, NPMA's experts recommend keeping kitchens clean, storing food in airtight containers and lifting boxes off of the floor to prevent pests from residing in undisturbed areas. Additionally, homeowners should, seal cracks and holes on the outside of the home, repair ripped screens and eliminate any areas with standing water and overgrown grasses on their property.

"If you suspect a pest issue in or around your home be sure to call a pest control professional who can identify the issue and recommend a course of treatment that will work best for your property. DIY treatments are not recommended as they can often make pest issues worse," said Fredericks.

For more information about pest prevention, NPMA's Bug Barometer® forecast and to find a pest control professional near you, visit PestWorld.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube and @PestWorldOfficial on Instagram.

