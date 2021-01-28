Expertus Technologies wins two Business Worldwide Magazine Global Corporate Excellence Awards

The Awards identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities. Expertus was the outright winner in two categories; 'Most Innovative Cash & Treasury Management Solution' which was won by the company's EPS Platform, and 'Visionary CEO of the Year - Canada', won by the CEO Jacques Leblanc.

With many of the major financial institutions battling legacy tech and restrictive cultures, innovative fintech brands like Expertus have been able to provide clients with solutions that have delivered incredible value. The Expertus Payment Services (EPS) platform combines operational excellence with integrated AI to provide users with genuine insight - allowing them to make better decisions, quicker.

Financial regulations also represent problems for financial institutions in terms of data access and confidentiality, with customers now - rightly - being given more access to their personal information. The benefits of this are huge, but it has been a challenge for institutions to adapt. Expertus has positioned itself at the heart of the solution, with a Cloud based payment platform that is now used by over 1,000 organisations.

Jacques Leblanc has led Expertus to its current market leading position, having started the company over 19 years ago. In 2007 he took an important step and Expertus gained certification as one of the first ever SWIFT providers, a recognition of its state-of-the-art solutions. In 2018 Jacques and his team were able to leverage the power of Cloud technology to start creating Expertus Payment Services. This was the first native payment platform of its kind, launching in the market in 2020 with a very positive response. By late 2020, Expertus had become part of the IBM group, further cementing the company's position as a global leader.

Jacques explained the company's ethos to Business Worldwide Magazine's reporter:

"First and foremost we look after all our people - both within Expertus and our clients and partners. Yes, we create complex technology that people rely on, but none of that would be possible without passionate and creative people that made that technology possible. Second, we challenge ourselves to keep hunting for real user needs. It is one thing to create clever, visually appealing software, but if we are not genuinely making things better for our users, then what is the point? Finally, we have benefited from and tried our best to encourage the evolution that has seen technology opening up the financial data world. For decades, the industry was felt to be opaque, but legislation is helping to bring more transparency, and that can only be a good thing."

For further details and specifications on all Expertus solutions, please visit the company website at https://www.expertus.ca/.

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2021/01/25/expertus-technologies-making-payments-simple/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards 2020 visit - https://www.bwmonline.com/2020-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

