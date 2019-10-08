Expesicor Receives Fast-Track SBIR Grant From The National Institutes Of Health

KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expesicor, a privately held, Montana-based company focused on preventing, treating, and curing neurological disorders, today announced that the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has awarded the company $343,042 over one year for the first phase of a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant award. The three-year fast-track award is for Expesicor to further develop its proprietary KaL model™ of neurodegeneration and epilepsy. The total grant has the potential to provide a total of $1.4 million in nondilutive financial resources.

"We're very excited about this funding and greatly appreciate the NIH's support," said Braxton Norwood, PhD Principal Investigator and CEO of Expesicor. "This award enables us to substantially accelerate and expand development of our patent-pending KaL model™, which we and our collaborators have found to be an invaluable drug discovery tool."

Expesicor is a clinical-stage company with a development pipeline ranging from preclinical to Phase II clinical trials. The company's assets include therapeutics and drug screening tools targeting epilepsy, neurodegenerative disorders, and other central nervous system disorders/injuries.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44NS112039. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Expesicor

Expesicor is a clinical stage, privately-held, Montana-based company focused on preventing, treating, and curing neurological disorders. For more information, visit expesicor.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release of Expesicor Inc., Kalispell, MT, USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline products that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; technological advances; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; and the exposure to litigation. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

