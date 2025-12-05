Expion Health Announces Qlare™, a Breakthrough Conversational AI Tool Transforming Prescription Cost Decision-Making

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expion Health announced today the upcoming launch of Qlare™, a major advancement to its ExpionIQ® platform that will reshape how healthcare leaders access and use prescription cost data to make decisions. Qlare will be available in early 2026.

Qlare is the first conversational AI built specifically for prescription cost analysis, introducing a faster, more intuitive way for users to access insights from ExpionIQ. While clients can continue using the robust dashboards and visual analytics they rely on, Qlare enhances the experience by allowing decision-makers to simply ask questions and receive clear, data-informed answers within seconds. Powered by large language models and Expion's proprietary rebate and pharmacy datasets, Qlare delivers precise and efficient responses to even complex queries.

"We've brought Qlare to life as a true breakthrough for our clients," said Karin Humphrey, CEO and Chairwoman of the Board at Expion Health. "Pharmacy data has historically been difficult to navigate. Qlare acts like a power user on their behalf — giving decision–makers the ability to simply ask questions and instantly access complex data with clarity and confidence. By making advanced analytics available through a natural question–and–answer experience, we are putting real power directly in their hands at the moment they need it."

The launch of Qlare caps a transformative year for Expion Health. Earlier in 2025, the company undertook a bold strategic realignment, divesting non-pharmacy lines of business to focus exclusively on pharmacy cost management. This decisive move enabled Expion to channel resources into innovation, accelerate growth, and deliver pharmacy cost solutions with greater speed and precision. Building on this realignment, Expion expanded into the self-funded market, introducing modular carve-out pharmacy solutions designed for jumbo employer groups seeking flexibility, transparency, and stronger cost control. This expansion has been a key growth driver, helping propel Expion onto the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Expion has been on an impressive transformation journey that began with reshaping the company around a bold, technology-first vision and refreshed brand followed by the elevation of Karin Humphrey to Board Chair to guide long-term strategy and ensure alignment around this new direction. Building on that foundation and its early success, Expion continued to advance its leadership this year: Chris Westbrook was promoted to President of Service and Growth, where he leads client experience, business development, and operational excellence, and the company welcomed Jeff Jollon as Chief Financial Officer, bringing deep pharmacy prescription cost management and financial leadership expertise.

"This year's transformation laid the foundation for what's next," said Chris Westbrook, President of Service and Growth. "Expion has always focused on delivering innovative, transparent pharmacy solutions with the client at the center of everything we do. With the launch of Qlare, we're challenging the status quo in pharmacy prescription cost management – making it faster and easier to access meaningful insights and empowering clients to make smarter, faster decisions with confidence."

As Expion prepares for Qlare's debut, the company continues to advance its leadership in pharmacy cost management by pairing cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise and a commitment to delivering measurable value for clients. This innovation is consistent with Expion's industry recognition including the CIO100 list and the UiPath AI 10 Award, underscoring its role as a pioneer in applying AI in creative ways across the healthcare space.

About Expion Health Expion Health is transforming prescription cost management with unbundled, modular solutions. The award-winning ExpionIQ platform leverages advanced AI and analytics to optimize pharmacy and medical rebates, drive specialty drug savings, optimize plan dollars, and enhance underwriting and forecasting to deliver cutting-edge solutions that create new avenues for cost containment. Combining unbiased strategies and next-generation technology, Expion empowers health plans, self-funded employers, and other payers to unlock substantial savings across both pharmacy and medical benefits without compromising member access or care quality. Learn more at www.expionhealth.com.

