Explain Everything 6.1: Leading Interactive Whiteboard Provider Launches New Version

Already widely-adopted in K-12 and higher education institutions, Explain Everything Whiteboard is increasingly being used by other professionals who seek to facilitate training, brainstorming, and other knowledge building experiences which have been historically difficult to execute well across distances. The functionality update was advanced in response to increasing demand for more engaging remote interactions. Explain Everything's unique and patent-pending whiteboard experience continues to meet increasingly sophisticated user needs.

New functions for collaborative whiteboard sessions go way beyond what is possible on basic online whiteboards, allowing project owners and meeting hosts to guide, control, and moderate sessions, making it easier to engage audiences and focus attention on any part of the canvas or presentation.

For whiteboard recordings, a refined interface allows for precise control over what part of the canvas is captured at any given time. When combined with options for smooth zooming, panning, and object movement help make a better viewing experience for the intended audience (e.g., students).

"In today's world, there is an increased demand for tools that invite discernment and dialogue," says B.A. Gonczarek, Head of Marketing at Explain Everything. "People are quickly reaching the limits of video conferencing tools for translating in person connection across distance. Now, thoughtful practitioners are starting to supplement those meetings with digital whiteboards. These canvases are places where people can actively build and resolve differences in their understanding in order to be aligned and on the same page. This is especially important during COVID-19."

The Explain Everything™ Interactive Whiteboard is a mobile-first learning and knowledge-building platform existing at the intersection of natural response, video capture, collaboration, and presentation. With over 16 million downloads of its native applications worldwide, the software continues to be one of the top educational tools on both Apple and Google platforms and is supported through partnerships with a variety of providers, including Dell, Acer and Lenovo.

To try Explain Everything, visit: http://explaineverything.com . For a full list of Explain Everything features, visit: https://explaineverything.com/whiteboard-app/ .

SOURCE Explain Everything, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.explaineverything.com

