Explain Everything, the ultimate whiteboard for education and business, releases a long-awaited Mac version of its main product

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Explain Everything Whiteboard is now available as a native Mac application. Already available for iOS, Android and web, Explain Everything continues to be the chosen digital whiteboard solution of millions of teachers and students worldwide.

The new application is a full-fledged MacOS version of Explain Everything, and an important step in the process of creating a seamless user experience across all devices and operating systems. Explain Everything continues to open up new possibilities to teach and learn in any scenario, both in remote and in-class settings.

Key Explain Everything Mac app features include:

recording videos using the MacBook camera

browsing the Explain Everything Drive library on a Mac

compressing videos on a Mac

working locally or collaborating with others

new sidebar UI specifically designed for desktop.

"Thanks to Apple's Catalyst framework, we were able to bring the full version of Explain Everything to MacOS," said Piotr Sliwinski, the CTO and co-founder of the company. "No compromises have been made – and now you can have your favorite whiteboard app running on your computer, fully offline and online as well! This is perfect for classrooms where teachers have MacBooks and students have iPads."

Explain Everything brings together teachers and students through enhancing learning and mixing traditional teaching methods and digital tools. Its collaboration features allow users to participate in real-time teamwork and problem solving assignments. Access to the Mac App is possible with an existing Explain Everything subscription.

"Explain Everything has finally become a truly multi platform app in Apple's ecosystem. With an improved mouse and touchpad interface, macOS version will provide our creators with their favorite tools and workflows in a whole new desktop-sized scale." said Piotr Pluta, the Head of Product at Explain Everything.

About Explain Everything

Explain Everything is a leading whiteboard platform designed to help teachers and students create and complete engaging lessons and assignments, video capture, and collaborate. With over 20 million downloads of its native applications worldwide, the software continues to be one of the top educational tools on both Apple and Google platforms and was recognized as one of the Apple App Store's Best of 2020 for Leading the Classroom.

SOURCE Explain Everything, Inc.