Explain My Benefits Selects PlanSource as Preferred Benefits Administration Technology

"Our goal is to make the benefits enrollment process as easy as possible, and to accomplish this, it is essential to have the right technology," said David Howes, President of Explain My Benefits. "Out of all the technology providers we considered partnering with, only PlanSource was able to offer our clients a complete HR and benefits technology solution that complements our unique service model."

Explain My Benefits develops tailored strategies to support employers' comprehensive benefits programs. Their services include implementation and ongoing HR training and service of the PlanSource benefit administration system, benefits education and communication, enrollment strategies, worksite voluntary benefits selection, and ACA support and compliance. The company's mission is to make open enrollment a time for educated decision-making for employees and their families, while providing expanded benefit portfolios and enrollment solutions to employers through a combination of technology and services.

Under the expanded partnership, Explain My Benefits offers PlanSource's advanced benefits administration technology to their clients nationwide. Employers of all sizes use PlanSource's flexible and intuitive cloud-based platform for employee benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Employees are offered step-by-step guidance and personalized plan recommendations during the shopping and enrollment process, which provides unique opportunities for customization and consumer education.

"Technology provides employees and HR teams alike with unprecedented visibility into the complex process of shopping for, enrolling in and managing valuable benefits," said Dayne Williams, CEO of PlanSource. "Our partnership with Explain My Benefits gives employers a unique opportunity to simplify the enrollment process and provide invaluable benefits education when employees need it the most."

About Explain My Benefits

Based in Oviedo, Florida, Explain My Benefits is a full-service benefits administration, communication and enrollment company. Understanding the importance of employees making educated decisions related to their healthcare and financial security, the mission of Explain My Benefits is to educate employees on benefits offered while eliminating the confusion often experienced by employees when enrolling. Explain My Benefits uses market-leading technology and provides expanded benefit portfolios by offering worksite benefits for employees. They achieve increased employee engagement and satisfaction, while reducing the overall workload on their broker partners and clients' HR departments. Learn more at www.explainmybenefits.com.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 3.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration and human capital management. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

