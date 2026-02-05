Exploding Kittens Brings New and Fan-Favorite Games to New York Toy Fair 2026

Including the introduction of Survivor: Let's Go to Rocks, timed to Survivor's 50th season, Exploding Kittens brings their hilarious and engaging game-night staples to New York Toy Fair

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exploding Kittens, the award-winning game company known for dynamic, conversation-starting games, will be at the New York Toy Fair, February 14–17, 2026, at the Javits Center in New York City. The brand is showcasing several new games including Survivor: Let's Go to Rocks, their second official Survivor game, released in time for the show's highly anticipated 50th season.

Designed with Survivor host and Executive Producer, Jeff Probst, Survivor: Let's Go to Rocks (MSRP: $19.99, ages 8+) is the newest fast-paced party game, focused on negotiation, alliances, and tough decisions. It draws inspiration from one of the show's iconic moments bringing the tension of tribal council right into your home, making for a fast, strategic, and unpredictable party game. Play it on its own or combine with the company's first Survivor game, Survivor: The Tribe Has Spoken, for expanded challenges and new characters.

Exploding Kittens will also highlight newly released and expanded titles, establishing the brand's diverse approach to party games and strategy play. These games include:

Fast Friends (MSRP: $19.99, Ages 7+): The speed jinx guessing game where saying the same word is harder than you think.

Match My Freak (MSRP: $19.99, Ages 17+): Secretly rate yourself on the Freak-O-Meter in this adult party game of oversharing and outrageous fun.

Horrible Couple (MSRP: $24.99, Ages 17+): This adult party game is a deplorable, unfiltered card game about love, laughs, and terrible decisions.

Row Your Goat (MSRP: $9.99, Ages 7+): A rapid-fire picture-matching, where you don't have to be the fastest, just don't be the slowest.

"After more than 10 years, Exploding Kittens is still boldly reimagining all that game night can be," said Carly McGinnis, CEO of Exploding Kittens. "Our newest games at New York Toy Fair are designed with our signature creativity and irreverent humor that turn game night into shared laughs, unexpected moments, and lasting memories."

To learn more about Exploding Kittens and explore the full lineup of games, visit www.explodingkittens.com . Games are available for purchase directly through the website, on Amazon, Target, Walmart, and at select retailers nationwide.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a game company that creates unforgettable play experiences designed to bring people together. Known for its distinctive voice and bold creativity, the brand builds games that encourage connection, discovery, and shared moments of chaos. Since its debut, Exploding Kittens has become a global phenomenon, with games enjoyed by millions of players worldwide.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=128255

