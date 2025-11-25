ExploMar Closes Over USD 10 Million Financing to Accelerate Global Expansion

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ExploMar, a global brand specializing in high-performance electric propulsion systems for boats, has announced the completion of a new Series A financing exceeding USD 10 million. The investment was jointly led by renowned private equity funds and a listed company in China, with existing shareholder DCM Ventures continuing to participate. The proceeds will be mainly allocated to global distribution and service network expansion, supply-chain optimization, and product upgrade.

As the globe shifts toward green mobility, the electrification of water transportation has become an irreversible trend. A single speedboat can emit 15 to 20 times more pollutants than a bus of comparable length, making it one of the most polluting modes of public transportation. Historically, electric outboards have been limited to small and medium-power ranges due to constraints in power density and lightweight engineering, leaving the high-performance segment underserved.

ExploMar was thus created in 2021 to focus on the R&D and application of medium- to high-power electric propulsion systems and integrated energy solutions. Over past year, ExploMar has achieved great progress in its commercialization: delivered its systems to clients across Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, and established a distribution network in over 20 countries and regions, including China, Norway, Italy, Nigeria, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

With a disruptive design philosophy, ExploMar has developed the WAVE series of high-performance electric outboard systems — including the WAVE 300, WAVE 150+, and WAVE 70+ — along with the 5S Energy Station, an integrated solar-storage-fast-charging solution. Combining high performance, low maintenance, intelligent control, and sustainability, these systems offer efficient, zero-emission propulsion for a broad range of marine applications, backed by over 100 patents. The flagship WAVE 300 stands as an industry benchmark with its lightweight design and exceptional torque: a 25-inch shaft model weighs only 218 kg and delivers 655 N•m of maximum torque.

Throughout product development, ExploMar maintains a test-driven innovation approach. The company has established a systematic testing framework and built multiple electric prototype vessels — including RIBs, bass boats, and patrol boats — to validate system performance across various operating conditions. Through extensive real-world trials and extreme-environment testing, ExploMar continuously enhances the stability and reliability of its systems, ensuring each product performs optimally in actual marine environments. In 2025, the company's WAVE 300 system has empowered a client's carbon RIB boat competing in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, where it achieved outstanding results — further proving ExploMar's technological leadership and product readiness in high-performance electric marine propulsion.

As global carbon-neutral initiatives accelerate and clean-energy technologies advance, the electrification of waterborne mobility stands at a historic turning point. ExploMar is committed to driving this transformation through continuous innovation and global collaboration — building a high-performance, intelligent, and zero-emission water mobility ecosystem for a sustainable blue future.

SOURCE ExploMar