Explora BioLabs Hires Nationally Recognized Attending Veterinarian

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Explora BioLabs, the nation's largest provider of preclinical vivarium research space, recently added a new attending veterinarian to oversee their national network of AAALAC accredited in vivo facilities for preclinical rodent research needs.

Dr. Kathy Hardcastle has over 16 years of experience as an in vivo research program director and attending veterinarian in labs in the U.S., UK, and Australia. Her regulatory experience includes GLP, FDA, AAALAC accreditation, DEA, NIH guidelines, and more. She has recently served as the director of Vivores Life Science Consulting, the Animal Resources Center director and attending veterinarian at Montana State University, and the animal research services director at National Emerging Infectious Disease Laboratories (NEIDL), Boston University. Her responsibilities will include the management and oversight of Explora BioLabs' veterinarian services and regulatory compliance teams nationwide.

"Recent times have highlighted the need for rapid, robust responses in the scientific research community," said Hardcastle. "Explora BioLabs' provision of full programmatic support is something I am passionate about: working alongside research partners and sharing the load to produce scientifically strong, repeatable results. We all want to see quality research with the highest standards of care. I have spent my career supporting that mission, and I'm excited to continue this with Explora BioLabs."

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Hardcastle to our team," said Brandy Wilkinson, Ph.D., Explora BioLabs' vice president of operations and research. "It is important to Explora's mission and service commitment that we add top-level experts in the preclinical in vivo field from Ph.D.-level research experts to experienced vivaria operations managers. Adding Dr. Hardcastle—'Kath' to our team—brings deep veterinarian expertise in both large-scale vivarium operations and in the management of facilities at the highest level of biosafety precautions. I'm confident she'll be a great role model for our employees and serve as an incredible resource to our rapidly growing client base."

About Explora BioLabs

Explora BioLabs provides Ph.D.-backed Vivarium-as-a-ServiceTM solutions in the form of preclinical vivaria, compliance, husbandry, and research services. Explora's contract-ready vivaria are home to over 100 clients throughout a network of nearly 20 facilities in San Francisco, San Diego, and Boston. Explora manages dozens of additional facilities for OnSite clients who have their own existing vivarium but prefer the ease of utilizing Explora's expertise in vivarium management and regulatory oversight. Explora's preclinical CRO team in each biotech market hub services the study design and execution needs of clients who choose to outsource preclinical study work in oncology, metabolism, toxicology, pain, and a variety of other common therapeutic areas.

For more information, visit explorabiolabs.com.

Media Contact:

Krystina Feucht, Marketing Manager

Explora BioLabs

(858) 768-2100

[email protected]

SOURCE Explora BioLabs