Explora BioLabs Opens New Preclinical Vivarium in San Diego, Calif.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Explora BioLabs , a national provider of industry-leading preclinical vivarium research space and management services based in San Diego, opened a new facility here on August 23, 2021.

The new vivarium, located in San Diego's Sorrento Valley neighborhood, joins five others in Explora BioLabs' national network that have opened recently or will open later this year. In San Diego, Explora BioLabs currently has eight (8) facilities with two (2) additional facilities under construction for 2022 launch.

The new Sorrento Valley facility provides biotechnology companies with fully managed off-site vivarium and research space, as well as access to local preclinical research services and Ph.D.-level staff. The facility allows researchers to focus on their science while Explora BioLabs' staff handles the preclinical in vivo management, husbandry, logistics, and compliance requirements. All Explora BioLabs facilities feature state-of-the-art equipment and operations, all of which are validated through AAALAC accreditation, NIH/OLAW assurance, and best-in-class health monitoring.

The new facility marks a further expansion of Explora BioLabs' nationwide Vivarium-as-a-Service™ network. The network is designed for biotechnology companies that are not yet ready or able to invest in their own vivaria, and for those who have outgrown their current research space and need supplemental solutions. Other facilities in Explora BioLabs' national network are distributed throughout California (San Francisco and San Diego) and Boston, Mass. This network supports the growth of the entire biotech ecosystem in each city allowing researchers to rapidly engage in their research and have flexibility to relocate or co-locate knowing they will have reliable, highest-quality facilities nearby.

"As a small biotech company discovering and developing translational inhibitors in oncology, we needed a vivarium management solution that was more than just a landlord," said Jocelyn S., former Associate Director of R&D at eFFECTOR Therapeutics , an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company located in San Diego. "Explora BioLabs provided the professional infrastructure we were seeking, as well as animal husbandry, a compliance backbone, and scientific experience—everything we need to support our work and set us up for pharmacological success."

"Sorrento Valley's close proximity to UCSD and convenient commuter rail and bus lines make it an ideal location for biotech startups in San Diego. We have been tracking growth in this area and want to ensure we are offering resources to support this biotech micro-community," said Sandy Paige, Explora BioLabs' CEO. "We're excited to provide the flexible, high-quality support they require to obtain repeatable study results and breakthroughs in their research."

For nearly two decades, Explora has provided services to companies ranging from early stage biotechs to large pharma. Explora's service portfolio is backed by Ph.D.-level scientists with experience in preclinical in vivo workflow. As part of Explora's contract research package, staff can assist in or run comprehensive preclinical studies for clients in the event of capacity or expertise limitations.

About Explora BioLabs

Explora BioLabs' national vivarium network provides biotechnology clients with on- and off-site vivarium services including vivarium management, facility design, rodent housing and equipment, supply chain management, regulatory oversight, and veterinary/husbandry staffing. For clients whose research programs or internal expertise is at capacity, Explora also runs preclinical contract research studies including full-solution and/or a-la-carte in vivo services. Explora's CRO services include the design and execution of preclinical studies for oncology and IVIS imaging, metabolism, pain, and a variety of other common therapeutic areas; and pharmacokinetics and non-GLP toxicology studies.

For more information, visit explorabiolabs.com .

