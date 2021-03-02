Explora BioLabs To Open Two New Facilities in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Explora BioLabs, a national provider of industry-leading preclinical vivarium research space and management services based here, will launch two new facilities in San Diego between Q2 and Q4 2021.

One facility will be located in Sorrento Valley. The other will be located in San Diego's Torrey Pines region. The addition of these facilities will expand Explora BioLabs' footprint in the San Diego region from seven to nine OnDemand vivaria.

The new facilities will provide biotechnology companies with fully managed off-site vivarium and research space, and access to preclinical research services and Ph.D.-level staff. The facilities will allow researchers to focus on their science while Explora's staff handles the preclinical in vivo management, logistics, and compliance requirements. All Explora's facilities feature state-of-the-art equipment and operations, all of which are validated through AAALAC accreditation, NIH/OLAW assurance, and best-in-class health monitoring.

The new facilities mark a further expansion of Explora BioLabs' nationwide Vivarium-as-a-Service network. The network is designed for biotechnology companies that are not yet ready or able to invest in their own vivaria, and for those who have outgrown their current research space and need nearby solutions. Explora's other facilities are located in San Diego, San Francisco, and Boston (opening June 2021).

"As a small biotech company discovering and developing translational inhibitors in oncology, we needed a vivarium management solution that was more than just a landlord," said Associate Director of R&D Jocelyn Staunton at eFFECTOR Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company located in San Diego. "Explora BioLabs provided the professional infrastructure we were seeking, as well as animal husbandry, a compliance backbone, and scientific experience—everything we need to support our work and set us up for pharmacological success."

"San Diego is one of the country's most important cradles of biotechnology," said Sandy Paige, Explora BioLabs' CEO. "We're excited to expand Explora's network to support the groundbreaking, life-changing work that researchers are doing in the region."

For nearly two decades, Explora has provided services to companies ranging from early stage biotechs to large pharma. Explora's service model is backed by Ph.D.-level scientists with experience in preclinical in vivo workflow. As part of Explora's service package, staff can assist in or run preclinical studies for clients in the event of capacity or expertise limitations.

Explora BioLabs' national vivarium network provides biotechnology clients with on and off-site vivarium services including vivarium management, facility design, rodent housing and equipment, supply chain management, regulatory oversight, and veterinary/husbandry staffing. For clients whose research programs or internal expertise is at capacity, Explora also runs preclinical contract research studies and provides highly trained staffing resources. Explora's CRO services include the design and execution of preclinical studies for oncology, metabolism, pain, and a variety of other common therapeutic areas; and pharmacokinetics and toxicology studies.

For more information, visit explorabiolabs.com.

