EXPLORA JOURNEYS AND FORMULA 1 LAUNCH FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2026 WEEKEND WITH OFFICIAL OPENING PARTY ABOARD EXPLORA I

Official Opening Party: Explora Journeys hosts the official opening party of the FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2026 aboard EXPLORA I on June 4th.

Explora Journeys hosts the official opening party of the FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2026 aboard EXPLORA I on June 4th. Deepened Formula 1 Partnership: 2026 is the second consecutive year Explora Journeys has partnered with the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO.

2026 is the second consecutive year Explora Journeys has partnered with the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO. Prime Port Hercule Position: The ultra-exclusive celebration took place in the heart of Monaco's iconic harbor, set against the glamorous backdrop of Monte Carlo.

The ultra-exclusive celebration took place in the heart of Monaco's iconic harbor, set against the glamorous backdrop of Monte Carlo. Star-Studded Guest list & Entertainment Line-up: Bob Sinclar and Naomi Campbell headlined the evening with exclusive DJ sets onboard.

Bob Sinclar and Naomi Campbell headlined the evening with exclusive DJ sets onboard. A drone spectacle: Guests were also treated to Europe's largest-ever drone show, as more than 3,000 took to the sky over the Monaco harbor.

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High-octane adrenaline met refined ocean elegance Thursday night in Port Hercule as Explora Journeys hosted the official opening party of the FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2026 aboard EXPLORA I. Returning to the Principality during its most iconic weekend for the second consecutive year, the luxury ocean travel brand has deepened its presence, transforming its ship into the ultimate epicentre of glamour, sport and entertainment.

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

"Maybe the most exciting new address in Monaco this weekend isn't on land," said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. "As one of the newest brands in luxury travel, Explora Journeys is redefining what it means to experience the ocean. Hosting the official opening party of Formula 1 aboard EXPLORA I places our brand, our ships and our vision centre stage during one of the world's most iconic events and reflects the momentum we are building as we continue to redefine ocean travel."

As twilight settled over the Côte d'Azur, EXPLORA I took center stage in Port Hercule, welcoming a prestigious gathering of international guests, cultural tastemakers and sporting icons for the private soirée. The evening blended sophisticated hospitality with world-class entertainment, featuring curated cocktails and panoramic view of the riviera that were illuminated by Europe's largest ever drone show, featuring 3,050 separate drones that lit up the night. The show featured a 10-minute choreographed visual journey through Formula 1's present and future. Following a dramatic mass take-off, drones recreated visuals of the Monaco cityscape, and its iconic street circuit, followed by the Monaco Grand Prix trophy, where the 600ft high and 800ft wide animation highlighted Formula 1's extension in the Principality through 2035.

The energy of the night reached its peak with an extraordinary music lineup. Global sensation Bob Sinclar took to the decks for an unforgettable DJ set, while international supermodel and style icon Naomi Campbell made a special appearance, also spinning an exclusive set that kept the glamorous crowd moving late into the night.

An exceptional array of VIPs, entertainment legends and motorsport personalities turned out to celebrate the start of the race weekend. Among the prominent figures in attendance were Mika Häkkinen, Damon Hill, David Coulthard alongside senior executives from both Formula 1 and Explora Journeys.

EXPLORA I is the only ship of its kind docked in Port Hercule for the entire race weekend, anchoring the event as an ultra-elegant sanctuary and a glamorous hub of international prestige. Throughout the legendary sporting event, the ship will provide a unique vantage point and a sophisticated base, offering guests staying onboard an unrivaled perspective on the thrilling action of the Grand Prix, bespoke shore excursions and an exceptional program of exclusive onboard events, bringing to life Explora Journeys' vision of seamlessly connecting the worlds of luxury hospitality on land and at sea.

About Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys is the privately owned luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Built on the Aponte family's 300‑year maritime heritage, Explora Journeys redefines luxury ocean travel with its signature Ocean State of Mind – a philosophy that connects discerning guests with the sea, with themselves and with one another. Immersive itineraries balance celebrated destinations with lesser‑known ports, creating Journeys that inspire curiosity and discovery.

Each private‑yacht‑inspired ship serves as a floating luxury hotel, whose address is the ocean, with all oceanfront suites, featuring private terraces, floor‑to‑ceiling windows and spacious European‑designed interiors that evoke a sense of relaxed, contemporary elegance – a true Home at Sea.

Guests can choose from 11 distinct culinary experiences – including six restaurants, an experiential Chef's Kitchen, 12 bars and lounges, and 24‑hour in‑suite dining. 'Ocean Wellness – The Spa' is complemented by five heated indoor and outdoor pools, an extensive holistic wellness program, generous outdoor deck spaces, and refined entertainment designed to deliver the perfect mood for every moment.

Inspired by its European roots and guided by elevated Swiss hospitality, Explora Journeys offers intuitive service and a modern, effortless approach to luxury.

The brand launched its first ship, EXPLORA I, in July 2023, followed by EXPLORA II in September 2024. The LNG‑powered EXPLORA III will join the fleet in July 2026, with EXPLORA IV arriving in 2027. EXPLORA V and EXPLORA VI will follow in 2027 and 2028, each incorporating advanced environmental technologies as part of the brand's commitment to sustainability.

Discover more at explorajourneys.com or follow Explora Journeys on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Images HERE, courtesy of Explora Journeys.

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SOURCE Explora Journeys