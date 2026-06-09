EXPLORA JOURNEYS DEBUTS EXCLUSIVE FINE JEWELRY COLLECTION 'MANDALA' AT MONACO GRAND PRIX

Revealed during an exclusive gathering in Monte Carlo, key highlights of the milestone launch include:

Exclusive Unveiling: The fine jewelry brand was officially unveiled on June 6 onboard EXPLORA I during a high-profile soirée, hosted during the FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2026

The fine jewelry brand was officially unveiled on June 6 onboard EXPLORA I during a high-profile soirée, hosted during the A Symbolic Evolution: Mandala Fine Jewellery translates the Ocean State of Mind philosophy into timeless pieces that capture the beauty, movement, and spirit of the sea.

Mandala Fine Jewellery translates the Ocean State of Mind philosophy into timeless pieces that capture the beauty, movement, and spirit of the sea. Signature Design: The collection features three distinct inaugural lines inspired by the ocean and the symbolism of the brand's intricate geometric emblem – the Mandala.

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Explora Journeys officially introduced Mandala, a new fine jewelry brand that will be available exclusively onboard its fleet, during an intimate celebratory soirée onboard EXPLORA I on June 6. A meaningful first for the ultra-elegant ocean travel brand, this bespoke collection translates the spirit, elegance and sense of wonder of Explora Journeys into physical luxury – beautiful pieces that become personal talismans of memory as they're worn close to the skin.

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

The exclusive event welcomed approximately 100 distinguished guests, including the Aponte-Vago family, President of Explora Journeys, Anna Nash and an exceptional array of VIPs.

The evening took the form of a cocktail dînatoire, with the highlight being a curated model showcase. Transitioning seamlessly from tailored daytime silhouettes to elegant evening wear, each look was accentuated by curated jewelry pairings to demonstrate how these intimate, luminous and quietly powerful objects can be worn.

"Saturday night was a truly special moment for Explora Journeys as we introduced Mandala Fine Jewellery to the world," said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. "Born of the sea and shaped by the Ocean State of Mind, this collection is made for those who know that a Journey can stay with you – in memory and within the small private rituals we carry with us. Each piece is imagined as a trace of light, a quiet protection and a reminder of balance and belonging. By translating the soul of our brand into wearable luxury, we are offering our guests an intimate, permanent reminder of that feeling of calm, perspective and connection long after they step ashore."

Origin and Inspiration

The creation of the fine jewelry collection is directly inspired by the Explora Journeys emblem, a symbol rooted in the vision of the Aponte-Vago family. This intricate logo reinterprets the ancient mandala, which traditionally represents harmony between individual experience and the wider universe.

Within the emblem itself, the geometry unfolds inside a perfect circle, which serves as a symbol of wholeness and infinite energy. The design incorporates a lotus flower motif to symbolise purity of body, speech and mind, alongside a fleur-de-lis acknowledging the brand's European heritage. By capturing this sacred geometry, the new collection beautifully conveys a worldview that is balanced, connected, open and alive.

The creative vision for Mandala Fine Jewellery was developed in collaboration with jewelry designer Fanny Blanchelande. Inspired by conversations around the family's deep connection to the sea, their appreciation for symbolism and their vision of refined ocean living, these emotions and philosophies were translated into pieces designed to be both deeply personal and timeless.

Every Mandala piece brings these foundational concepts into physical sensation through deliberate material choices and texturing. Precious metals and richly hued gemstones are juxtaposed with unexpected contemporary materials, including enamel, ceramic, titanium and aluminium. Created with the thoughtful artistry of poetry, each structural detail is selected to elevate exquisite craftsmanship into an emotional narrative, turning the brand's visual identity into a tactile reality.

The Core Collection

Mandala's debut collection unfolds across three distinct design lines, each capturing a unique facet of the brand's maritime philosophy. Reflecting the nuanced lifestyle of luxury ocean travel, these primary designs are accompanied by T/T (TenderTo) pieces – delicate, smaller-scale interpretations that act as nimble companions to the signature pieces.

Origin: Centered on the signature family emblem, this line translates ancient geometry into luminous, powerful talismans of balance and transformation designed to live close to the skin.

Centered on the signature family emblem, this line translates ancient geometry into luminous, powerful talismans of balance and transformation designed to live close to the skin. Horizon: Capturing the unique interplay where sea meets sky, this collection embodies calm sophistication and the luxury of open space, reflecting the shimmer, movement and precious stillness of the ocean.

Capturing the unique interplay where sea meets sky, this collection embodies calm sophistication and the luxury of open space, reflecting the shimmer, movement and precious stillness of the ocean. Odyssey: Drawing directly from the Mediterranean spirit, this line uses the emotional language of color, light and mosaic patterning to create playful, expressive pieces full of joyful vitality.

Following the exclusive preview in Monaco the Mandala story will continue to unfold through the introduction of new pieces in the months ahead. Available exclusively on board EXPLORA III from her inaugural Journey on July 24, 2026, the collection will be showcased within a dedicated space at Ocean Atelier, the ship's jewelry boutique, before extending to further ships across the Explora Journeys fleet over time.

About Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys is the privately owned luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Built on the Aponte family's 300‑year maritime heritage, Explora Journeys redefines luxury ocean travel with its signature Ocean State of Mind – a philosophy that connects discerning guests with the sea, with themselves and with one another. Immersive itineraries balance celebrated destinations with lesser‑known ports, creating Journeys that inspire curiosity and discovery.

Each private‑yacht‑inspired ship serves as a floating luxury hotel, whose address is the ocean, with all oceanfront suites, featuring private terraces, floor‑to‑ceiling windows and spacious European‑designed interiors that evoke a sense of relaxed, contemporary elegance – a true Home at Sea.

Guests can choose from 11 distinct culinary experiences – including six restaurants, an experiential Chef's Kitchen, 12 bars and lounges, and 24‑hour in‑suite dining. 'Ocean Wellness – The Spa' is complemented by five heated indoor and outdoor pools, an extensive holistic wellness program, generous outdoor deck spaces, and refined entertainment designed to deliver the perfect mood for every moment.

Inspired by its European roots and guided by elevated Swiss hospitality, Explora Journeys offers intuitive service and a modern, effortless approach to luxury.

The brand launched its first ship, EXPLORA I, in July 2023, followed by EXPLORA II in September 2024. The LNG‑powered EXPLORA III will join the fleet in July 2026, with EXPLORA IV arriving in 2027. EXPLORA V and EXPLORA VI will follow in 2027 and 2028, each incorporating advanced environmental technologies as part of the brand's commitment to sustainability.

Discover more at explorajourneys.com or follow Explora Journeys on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Images HERE, courtesy of Explora Journeys.

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SOURCE Explora Journeys