EXPLORA JOURNEYS TAKES DELIVERY OF EXPLORA III

EXPLORA III officially delivered , marking the halfway milestone in Explora Journeys' six-ship fleet, with three ships now sailing worldwide.

, marking the halfway milestone in Explora Journeys' six-ship fleet, with three ships now sailing worldwide. The first LNG-capable vessel in the Explora Journeys fleet, representing the next step in the brand's environmental strategy and future-ready design.

in the Explora Journeys fleet, representing the next step in the brand's environmental strategy and future-ready design. The most spacious ship in the fleet, introducing enhanced public areas, expanded wellness and culinary experiences, and an even greater sense of privacy and comfort.

GENOA, Italy, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The delivery of EXPLORA III at Fincantieri's Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa today marks another significant milestone in the growth of Explora Journeys, the ultra-elegant ocean travel brand of the MSC Group. EXPLORA III also represents the next phase of MSC Group's investment of more than €3.5 billion in its fleet, with all six ships designed and built by Fincantieri in Italy—a long-standing partnership that showcases the very best of Italian shipbuilding, craftsmanship and innovation.

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The official delivery of EXPLORA III was celebrated at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa with the traditional handover ceremony, attended by Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group; Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys; Biagio Mazzotta, President of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fincantieri; and Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri's Merchant Ships Division, together with Italian civic and government authorities including Silvia Salis, Mayor of Genoa, and Marco Bucci, President of the Liguria Region. Hosted by acclaimed Italian television presenter Lorella Cuccarini, the ceremony celebrated the continued expansion of Explora Journeys' six-ship fleet.

The celebrations continued with a performance by Italian dance group, Urban Theory, before the traditional parade of EXPLORA III's officers and the Fincantieri shipyard workforce, paying tribute to the craftsmanship behind the vessel. Joined on stage by Captain Serena Melani, Pierfrancesco Vago and Pierroberto Folgiero presided over the ceremonial change of flag, accompanied by the Italian and Maltese national anthems, marking the official transfer of the ship from builder to owner. Following the ship's blessing, EXPLORA III's Godmother, Maya Aponte, concluded the ceremony with the traditional ribbon-cutting and bottle-breaking, celebrating the newest addition to the Explora Journeys fleet.

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, said, "Today marks another proud milestone for Explora Journeys as we officially welcome EXPLORA III into our growing fleet. With every new ship, we have the opportunity to listen, learn and refine, building on what our guests value most while remaining true to the vision that defines our brand. EXPLORA III represents the next step in our journey as we continue to redefine ocean travel through thoughtful innovation, exceptional design and the intuitive hospitality that sits at the heart of the Explora Journeys experience. As a privately owned, family-led business with deep maritime heritage, we remain committed to investing for the long term, always with our guests at the centre of every decision."

The Next Evolution of Ocean Travel

Extended by 19.2 metres, EXPLORA III is the most spacious ship in the fleet, delivering an even greater sense of openness, privacy and comfort while welcoming a similar number of guests as her sister ships EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II. The ship introduces an enhanced culinary offering with three distinctive new concepts—The Cellar, The Chef's Table and Shore Club on 11—further enriching Explora Journeys' celebrated approach to epicurean excellence. She also features a second Owner's Residence, designed by renowned architect and designer Patricia Urquiola, an expanded collection of Ocean Penthouses and Ocean Residences, reimagined Ocean Wellness facilities that bring spa and fitness together in one harmonious space, and Chopard's first boutique onboard. Together, these thoughtful innovations reflect Explora Journeys' dedication to continuously evolving the guest experience while setting a new benchmark for ultra-elegant ocean travel.

An Exclusive, Behind-the-Scenes Prelude

Following today's delivery, EXPLORA III presents a one-time five-night Mediterranean Prelude Journey departing Genoa on July 24, 2026 and concluding in Civitavecchia (Rome) on July 29. Designed as an intimate, behind-the-scenes preview, this exclusive sailing traces the glittering coastlines of the French and Italian Rivieras, calling at Marseille, Saint-Tropez, Villefranche-sur-Mer and Livorno. Sailing alongside global sporting icon and brand ambassador Jannik Sinner on the first two days, this unique unveiling offers guests rare opportunities to meet the leadership, designers and officers who brought the ship to life, previewing the reimagined venues, suites and wellness spaces before the ship's official Maiden Journey.

The Naming Ceremony, Maiden Journey and Inaugural Season

Following the Prelude Journey, EXPLORA III will sail to Barcelona for her official naming ceremony on August 1, 2026. On August 3, 2026, she will depart Barcelona on her seven-night Maiden Journey to Lisbon, launching an inaugural season spanning Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland and North America. Tracing a continuous northern route with no repeated itineraries, this deployment has been designed for deeper destination immersion, with longer stays and more time to discover each destination at a relaxed pace. From the sheltered harbours of the Baltic capitals and the dramatic fjords of Norway to the remote landscapes of Iceland, the voyage culminates in a scenic transatlantic crossing via Greenland to the Canadian Maritimes and New England.

In 2027, EXPLORA III will continue her global journey with Explora Journeys' debut Alaska season, inviting guests to discover one of the world's most awe-inspiring natural environments through immersive journeys showcasing dramatic glaciers, pristine wilderness and extraordinary wildlife. The brand's global expansion will continue in 2028 with the debut of EXPLORA V in Asia, introducing a new collection of journeys across one of the world's most culturally rich and diverse regions.

Advanced Environmental Technology

As the first LNG-capable vessel in the Explora Journeys fleet, EXPLORA III takes the next step in the brand's environmental strategy. It's LNG fuel capability supports future use of renewable alternatives, including bio-LNG and synthetic LNG, as availability develops. The ship is also equipped with shore power capability, enabling her to connect to onshore electricity and switch off her engines while alongside in ports where infrastructure is available, helping to reduce direct emissions in port and improve local air quality.

With EXPLORA III now delivered, Explora Journeys reaches the halfway point in the development of its six-ship fleet, with three vessels now in service. Construction continues at Fincantieri on EXPLORA IV, EXPLORA V and EXPLORA VI, scheduled to join the fleet in 2027 and 2028. These next-generation vessels will continue to elevate the brand's vision while introducing progressively enhanced environmental technologies, supporting MSC Group's Cruise Division's wider commitment to reduce the environmental impact of its marine operations and work towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

About Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys is the privately owned luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Rooted in Swiss precision, understated European elegance and the Aponte-Vago family's 300 years of maritime heritage, the brand has grown from a long-held vision to redefine the ocean experience for a new generation of discerning guests. At its heart is a unique 'Ocean State of Mind' that connects guests with the sea, themselves and like-minded others, while immersive itineraries blend iconic destinations with lesser-travelled ports for unhurried Journeys inspiring discovery.

Marrying the refined essence and service of the world's finest boutique hotels with the boundless freedom of the ocean, the fleet prioritises a profound sense of space. Each ship features generously proportioned oceanfront Suites, Penthouses and Residences, where abundant natural light, generous outdoor living space and uninterrupted sea views create an unrivalled sense of openness. Guests enjoy a sophisticated collection of distinct dining destinations, world-class wellness facilities, heated pools designed for all seasons and premium retail spaces, all reflecting the brand's effortless sense of understated European luxury.

EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II are already welcoming guests, having launched in July 2023 and September 2024 respectively. The brand's first LNG-powered ship, EXPLORA III, launches on 24 July 2026, with EXPLORA IV following in early 2027. EXPLORA V and EXPLORA VI are set to join the fleet in 2027 and 2028, incorporating advanced environmental technologies as part of the brand's commitment to sustainability.

To learn more about Explora Journeys, visit explorajourneys.com or follow us on Instagram, X, Facebook and LinkedIn and TikTok.

Images here, courtesy of Explora Journeys

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SOURCE Explora Journeys