EXPLORA JOURNEYS OFFICIALLY NAMES EXPLORA III IN BARCELONA

Introducing an even greater expression of space, design, culinary experiences and wellbeing in ultra-elegant ocean travel.

At a glance:

EXPLORA III officially named alongside the MSC Cruise Division terminal in Barcelona.

Godmother Cristina Ozores, the marine educator and National Geographic Educator, blessed and named the ship.

The most spacious ship in the fleet, introducing enhanced public areas, expanded wellness and culinary experiences, a second Owner's Residence designed by Patricia Urquiola and an even greater sense of privacy and comfort.

As the first LNG-powered ship in the Explora Journeys fleet, EXPLORA III represents the next step in the brand's investment in advanced marine technologies and future-ready ship design.

Delivered ahead of schedule in Genoa on July 23, enabling an exclusive five-night Prelude Journey from Genoa to Civitavecchia (July 24-29).

Jannik Sinner, the world No. 1 tennis champion and Explora Journeys' Global Brand Ambassador, joined the opening leg of the Prelude Journey, hosting guest Q&As, inaugurating the new Sports Court and becoming the first Honorary Explora Club Diamond Member.

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Explora Journeys officially named EXPLORA III in Barcelona, welcoming the brand's first LNG-powered ship to the fleet and marking the halfway point in its vision of six extraordinary ships redefining ultra-elegant ocean travel.

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Following her early delivery in Genoa on July 23, 2026, EXPLORA III embarked on an exclusive Prelude Journey through the Mediterranean before arriving in Barcelona for the official Naming Ceremony. The Journey welcomed Explora Journeys Global Brand Ambassador Jannik Sinner onboard as the ship's very first guest. Building on the excitement of this inaugural Journey, the celebrations brought together distinguished guests and senior leadership from Explora Journeys and MSC Group to commemorate the fleet's newest milestone.

Blending maritime tradition with the brand's signature European elegance, the official naming ceremony was followed by an evening of celebrations across the ship. The ceremony featured addresses by the Executive Chairman of MSC Group's Cruise Division, Pierfrancesco Vago, Explora Journeys President Anna Nash, President of the Port of Barcelona José Alberto Carbonell and Godmother Cristina Ozores, renowned marine educator and founder of the conservation organization Vellmarí, as well as a National Geographic Educator, officially blessed and named the ship during the ceremonial christening. Guests then gathered throughout EXPLORA III's exceptional culinary venues for a gala dinner before the celebrations culminated in an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Legendary disco icons Sister Sledge feat. Kathy Sledge delivered a high-energy performance featuring their timeless hits, followed by an electrifying DJ set from internationally acclaimed Bob Sinclar, who kept guests dancing late into the night. Tastemakers including Alex Rivière, The Gstaad Guy, and Alison Toby joined the celebrations to toast the fleet's newest addition.

"Naming EXPLORA III is a momentous occasion that reflects both the trajectory of our fleet and our steadfast commitment to shaping the future of ultra-elegant ocean travel," said Anna Nash. "Conceived as a destination in her own right, EXPLORA III brings to life an even more generous expression of space, design, gastronomy and holistic wellbeing, with every detail encouraging the presence and connection that defines our unique Ocean State of Mind."

"For me, being the Godmother of EXPLORA III is about opening the door to a new kind of experience - one where people can truly discover the ocean in a deeper, more meaningful way," said Cristina Ozores. "I hope each Journey invites them to feel the beauty beneath the surface, to be amazed by its colours and life, and to reconnect with the sea with curiosity, joy, and a genuine desire to care for it."

An Architectural Evolution of Space and Design

EXPLORA III introduces a refined evolution of the brand's design language, shaped by an even deeper commitment to space, light and unhurried discovery. Measuring 19.2 meters (63 ft) longer than her sister ships, EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II, she dedicates every additional meter to the guest experience, offering 19.5 square meters of public space per guest—one of the highest ratios in the industry and the most generous across the Explora Journeys fleet.

"The real evolution on EXPLORA III is our idea of casual luxury, now even more mature and consistent throughout the ship," said Antonio Di Nenno, Director of Architecture & Design. "Luxury should be everywhere but never feel formal or intimidating. It should feel elegant, comfortable and familiar, like being at home."

Nowhere is this more evident than in the ship's redesigned lobby, now the true living room of EXPLORA III. A sculptural asymmetrical staircase in Perlato di Sicilia and Sahara Noir marble curves through the double-height space beneath a cascade of bespoke Venini chandeliers, hand-blown in Murano using centuries-old glassmaking traditions.

Throughout the ship, a carefully curated palette of marble, wood, leather and fine textiles creates a quietly sophisticated backdrop, allowing natural light and uninterrupted sea views to take center stage. This philosophy continues across an expanded collection of Ocean Penthouses and Ocean Residences, and the ship's two 315 sqm (3,391 sq ft) Owner's Residences.

The additional Owner's Residence, located on Deck 7, was designed in collaboration with acclaimed architect and designer Patricia Urquiola. Its interiors feature a warm palette of bronze, Cipollino and Travertino marble, complemented by ribbed wood detailing, while the thoughtfully designed layout includes a private steam room and an expansive ocean-facing terrace with a whirlpool.

Art also plays an integral role in the guest experience, with a collection of contemporary works presented in partnership with Clarendon Fine Art displayed throughout the ship's gallery.

The ship's expanded footprint also introduces new and enhanced venues. A brighter, more open The Conservatory Pool & Bar, a redesigned Crema Café and a new Outdoor Cigar Lounge alongside the Malt Whisky Bar further enrich onboard life. Ocean Wellness has been reimagined as a unified sanctuary, bringing together spa and fitness facilities.

Redefining Epicurean Excellence, Wellbeing and Lifestyle

Alongside returning guest favorites including Anthology and Fil Rouge, EXPLORA III introduces a collection of new culinary and lifestyle experiences:

The Cellar by Explora Journeys: An intimate wine destination featuring nearly 350 labels. The collection balances legendary icons with unexpected varietals from emerging regions including England, Japan, Lebanon and Romania, complemented by tableside Berkel cured meat carving, caviar and three exclusive labels from Sting's Il Palagio winery, each limited to 100 signed bottles onboard.

An intimate wine destination featuring nearly 350 labels. The collection balances legendary icons with unexpected varietals from emerging regions including England, Japan, Lebanon and Romania, complemented by tableside Berkel cured meat carving, caviar and three exclusive labels from Sting's Il Palagio winery, each limited to 100 signed bottles onboard. The Chef's Table by Explora Journeys: A highly bespoke, co-created dining experience where menus, pairings and themes are tailored around guest preferences, travel memories and regional ingredients.

A highly bespoke, co-created dining experience where menus, pairings and themes are tailored around guest preferences, travel memories and regional ingredients. Shore Club on 11: Positioned beside the expanded Conservatory Pool with its retractable glass ceiling, serving made-to-order Mediterranean cuisine, artisanal crêpes, handcrafted gelato and innovative zero-proof mixology.

Positioned beside the expanded Conservatory Pool with its retractable glass ceiling, serving made-to-order Mediterranean cuisine, artisanal crêpes, handcrafted gelato and innovative zero-proof mixology. Reimagined Ocean Wellness: A single sanctuary on Deck 5 bringing together fitness, movement and spa experiences, featuring the Sava Sound Pod, Technogym Sandstone collection, Reform Pilates, an outdoor sports court and an extended running track.

A single sanctuary on Deck 5 bringing together fitness, movement and spa experiences, featuring the Sava Sound Pod, Technogym Sandstone collection, Reform Pilates, an outdoor sports court and an extended running track. Curated retail at sea: Featuring the debut of Swiss Maison Chopard at sea, alongside Piaget, Cartier and a dedicated Rolex boutique.

Featuring the debut of Swiss Maison Chopard at sea, alongside Piaget, Cartier and a dedicated Rolex boutique. The first Mandala by Ocean Atelier boutique at sea: Introducing Explora Journeys' own jewelry maison, showcasing distinctive creations crafted from exceptional gemstones and refined through masterful craftsmanship.

Advanced Marine Technology

As the first LNG-powered vessel in the Explora Journeys fleet, EXPLORA III represents the next step in the brand's investment in advanced marine technologies. Designed to operate on liquefied natural gas today, the ship also offers a pathway towards renewable alternatives such as bio-LNG and synthetic LNG as these become increasingly available. She is equipped with shore power capability, enabling connection to onshore electricity in ports where infrastructure exists, allowing engines to be switched off while alongside.

New Horizons

Following the celebrations in Barcelona, EXPLORA III will depart on August 3 on her seven-night Maiden Journey to Lisbon. Her inaugural season will then take her through Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland and North America, offering guests an extraordinary way to experience some of the world's most captivating destinations while enjoying the most spacious and refined expression of the Explora Journeys experience to date.

About Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys is the privately owned luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Rooted in Swiss precision, understated European elegance and the Aponte-Vago family's 300 years of maritime heritage, the brand has grown from a long-held vision to redefine the ocean experience for a new generation of discerning guests. At its heart is a unique 'Ocean State of Mind' that connects guests with the sea, themselves and like-minded others, while immersive itineraries blend iconic destinations with lesser-travelled ports for unhurried Journeys inspiring discovery.

Marrying the refined essence and service of the world's finest boutique hotels with the boundless freedom of the ocean, the fleet prioritises a profound sense of space. Each ship features generously proportioned oceanfront Suites, Penthouses and Residences, where abundant natural light, generous outdoor living space and uninterrupted sea views create an unrivalled sense of openness. Guests enjoy a sophisticated collection of distinct dining destinations, world-class wellness facilities, heated pools designed for all seasons and premium retail spaces, all reflecting the brand's effortless sense of understated European luxury.

EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II are already welcoming guests, having launched in July 2023 and September 2024 respectively. The brand's first LNG-powered ship, EXPLORA III, launched on July 24 2026, with EXPLORA IV following in early 2027. EXPLORA V and EXPLORA VI are set to join the fleet in 2027 and 2028, incorporating advanced environmental technologies as part of the brand's commitment to sustainability.

To learn more about Explora Journeys, visit explorajourneys.com or follow us on Instagram, X, Facebook and LinkedIn and TikTok.

Images HERE, courtesy of Explora Journeys.

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SOURCE Explora Journeys