Explorance Introduces Breakthrough Tool for Employee Experience Management in Tumultuous Year for Talent

BlueML is First Machine Learning Tool Trained on Real Employee Responses and Scenarios, Delivers Actionable Insights from Employee Comments and Feedback in Seconds

MONTREAL, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Text-based open-ended employee feedback is challenging for enterprise organizations to analyze and interpret, but this unruly qualitative data can now offer the richest and most actionable insights to business and HR leaders. Today, Explorance , a leader in Experience Management (XM) solutions, introduces BlueML, the only machine learning-powered comment analysis solution specifically trained to turn employee responses into decision-grade intelligence. With BlueML, business leaders can make sense of — and make decisions from — the unstructured data gathered from employee surveys and other sources of feedback, driving meaningful and actionable insights in just seconds.

Until now, comment analysis tools only leveraged machine learning models trained to analyze generic text-based data, rather than real employee comments. BlueML is a "text analytics first" BI solution whose models have been trained on HR-specific content across different industries and organizations and include employee feedback around culture, onboarding, engagement, exit surveys, and more.

The BlueML dashboard automatically scans and categorizes employee comments and provides polarity sentiment analysis and forward-looking recommendations that drive insight and action. BlueML allows HR leaders to work with data and compare data sources and inputs in real-time, providing the insights they need to identify trends, challenges, and opportunities.

"Talent is one of the biggest issues businesses are facing this year, presenting three critical challenges: recruitment, retention, and inclusion. Businesses are collecting more employee feedback than ever before, yet they lack the tools to easily and accurately analyze and interpret this feedback," said Samer Saab, Founder and CEO of Explorance. "BlueML enables business leaders to not only listen to their employees' feedback, but to take timely and meaningful action in response."

Through its ability to quickly analyze comments at enterprise scale, BlueML helps each and every employee's voice to be heard, supporting employee wellbeing, diversity, equity and inclusion, and driving meaningful feedback, engagement, and retention while enhancing speed to impact. BlueML's models learn and improve over time, continuously getting "smarter" and more accurate, delivering the richest insights possible to support companies' biggest talent decisions.

BlueML is an integral part of Explorance's full suite of Employee Experience Management solutions, including the recently updated Blue 8.0 XM platform. BlueML can also augment companies' existing XM technology stacks by providing a scalable method for analyzing text-based content from virtually any source, including both solicited feedback, such as employee surveys, and unsolicited feedback such as on social media. BlueML delivers unparalleled comment categorization, sentiment analysis, insights, and recommendations that help HR leaders efficiently manage the employee experience "from hire to retire."

About Explorance

Explorance is an innovative Employee Experience Management and Student Experience Management solution provider that empowers organizations in making personalized and impactful decisions with feedback data. Through its offerings, Blue, Bluepulse, BlueX, BlueML, and Metrics That Matter, Explorance reimagines how Experience Management can impact the lifelong learner's journey, by breaking down segmented data silos so you can connect the dots and make the best possible decisions.

Founded in 2003, Explorance is headquartered in Montreal with business units in Chicago, Chennai, Melbourne, Amman, and London. Since 2014, Explorance has been consecutively ranked as a top employer by the Great Places to Work Institute® and is currently ranked the #1 "Best Workplace In Canada for 2021." Explorance works with 35% of the Fortune 100, and 25% of the top higher education institutions, including 8 out of the 10 top business schools in the world, and serves the needs of customers in over 40 countries. To learn more, please visit Explorance.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @explorance.

Media Contact:

Mary Kelly

FINN Partners

[email protected]

773-319-9918

SOURCE Explorance

Related Links

http://Explorance.com

