Explore "31 Days of Holiday Magic" to Craft the Perfect Festive Getaway

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports introduces "31 Days of Holiday Magic," a carefully curated holiday calendar offering a guide through December's most captivating events in Pierce County. Accessible at www.traveltacoma.com/holiday-magic, this calendar encourages visitors to craft an idyllic holiday experience by combining selected events with overnight stays in the region.

Elk wander through the snow in the Free-Roaming Area of Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville, Washington. Northwest Trek is home to Winter Wildland, where wildlife and winter wonderment meet.
The calendar features a diverse array of events for each day in December, spanning locations such as Sumner, Puyallup, Point Ruston, Mount Rainier National Park, Eatonville, Spanaway, and Wilkeson. Highlights include the Victorian Country Christmas at the Puyallup Fairgrounds, the luminous Zoolights in Tacoma, and a bridge lighting event in Sumner. Additional activities like antiquing throughout Pierce County and enjoying a festive buffet at the National Park Inn at Mount Rainier are also featured.

The calendar encourages visitors to pair multiple events with comfortable accommodations for a complete holiday experience. For example, visitors can retire back to the Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront after a day of ice skating and light displays, or find their overnight bliss at the National Park Inn or a cabin at the foot of Mount Rainier after enjoying the bounty of winter snowfall at the mountain.

"Our 31 Days of Holiday Magic calendar is not just about events; it's about creating lasting memories," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer, Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier. "Picture this: a day filled with holiday joy, followed by a night of comfort and relaxation at one of our premier accommodations. That's the kind of holiday magic we're talking about."

This initiative not only showcases the festive spirit of Pierce County's events but also highlights the comfort and charm of local accommodations. It invites visitors to extend their stays and fully immerse themselves in the holiday spirit. From the Edgewood Light Show to the Winter Wildland at Northwest Trek in Eatonville, each event and accompanying accommodation option provides an opportunity to create new traditions and enjoy a comprehensive holiday escape.

The "31 Days of Holiday Magic" calendar is more than a list of events; it's a blueprint for a memorable holiday adventure in Pierce County, offering a seamless blend of festive enjoyment and relaxation.

About Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports
Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports is the official destination marketing organization for Tacoma and Pierce County, Washington. Accredited by Destinations International. For more information, visit www.traveltacoma.com.

