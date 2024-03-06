Explore Coupang's Considerations in Adjusting its Cross-border e-Commerce Layout Following Its Exit from Japan

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Mar, 2024, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coupang's Cross-border Pivot: Navigating Strategies in Taiwan Following Its Exit from Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to explore Coupang's considerations in adjusting its cross-border e-commerce layout, the strategic significance for the Korean e-commerce industry, and examines the potential strategies that can be adopted by Coupang in Taiwan.

After withdrawing from the Japanese market, Coupang has actively expanded its presence in warehousing and logistics in Taiwan. The company also plans to replicate the membership experience from Korea to Taiwan, indicating clear and strong intentions for the Taiwanese market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Coupang Seeking a Cross-border Breakthrough
1.1 Coupang Gains Favor in Taiwan's E-commerce Market Over Japan
1.2 Despite Smaller Than Japan, Coupang Makes Significant Sales in Taiwan's e-Commerce Market
1.3 Japan's Cross-Border E-Commerce Focuses on Exports, While Taiwan Leans Towards Trade Surplus with South Korea

2. Coupang Aims to Create Synergistic Effect
2.1 Analysis of Coupang's Recent Operations and Its Significance in Entering Taiwan
2.2 Coupang Pouring Massive Investment to Secure Its Leading Position in South Korea

3. Coupang Counts on the Third-route Strategy
3.1 Strategy 1: Strengthening Efficiency in Bilateral Cross-Border Sales
3.2 Strategy 2: Replicating Korean Additional Services Gradually
3.3 Strategy 3: Accumulating Taiwanese Suppliers and Potentially Co-Creating Private Labels (PB)

4. Conclusion

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Coupang
  • momo
  • Rakuten
  • LY Corp.
  • Amazon Japan
  • PChome
  • Eastern Home Shopping & Leisure
  • Pazzo
  • Kuobrothers
  • Naver
  • Emart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4ofct

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Markets for Emerging Insulin Drug and Delivery Technologies: Patient Outcomes Beyond Glucose Control

Global Markets for Emerging Insulin Drug and Delivery Technologies: Patient Outcomes Beyond Glucose Control

The "Global Markets for Emerging Insulin Drug and Delivery Technologies: Focus on Syringes and Vials" report has been added to...
Asia-Pacific Rare Disease Genetic Testing Research Report 2024: A $2.4 Billion Market by 2033 Featuring 3billion, Konica Minolta, BGI Group, and Strand Life Science

Asia-Pacific Rare Disease Genetic Testing Research Report 2024: A $2.4 Billion Market by 2033 Featuring 3billion, Konica Minolta, BGI Group, and Strand Life Science

The "Asia-Pacific Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics