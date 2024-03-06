Explore Coupang's Considerations in Adjusting its Cross-border e-Commerce Layout Following Its Exit from Japan

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coupang's Cross-border Pivot: Navigating Strategies in Taiwan Following Its Exit from Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to explore Coupang's considerations in adjusting its cross-border e-commerce layout, the strategic significance for the Korean e-commerce industry, and examines the potential strategies that can be adopted by Coupang in Taiwan.

After withdrawing from the Japanese market, Coupang has actively expanded its presence in warehousing and logistics in Taiwan. The company also plans to replicate the membership experience from Korea to Taiwan, indicating clear and strong intentions for the Taiwanese market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Coupang Seeking a Cross-border Breakthrough

1.1 Coupang Gains Favor in Taiwan's E-commerce Market Over Japan

1.2 Despite Smaller Than Japan, Coupang Makes Significant Sales in Taiwan's e-Commerce Market

1.3 Japan's Cross-Border E-Commerce Focuses on Exports, While Taiwan Leans Towards Trade Surplus with South Korea



2. Coupang Aims to Create Synergistic Effect

2.1 Analysis of Coupang's Recent Operations and Its Significance in Entering Taiwan

2.2 Coupang Pouring Massive Investment to Secure Its Leading Position in South Korea



3. Coupang Counts on the Third-route Strategy

3.1 Strategy 1: Strengthening Efficiency in Bilateral Cross-Border Sales

3.2 Strategy 2: Replicating Korean Additional Services Gradually

3.3 Strategy 3: Accumulating Taiwanese Suppliers and Potentially Co-Creating Private Labels (PB)



4. Conclusion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Coupang

momo

Rakuten

LY Corp.

Amazon Japan

PChome

Eastern Home Shopping & Leisure

Pazzo

Kuobrothers

Naver

Emart

