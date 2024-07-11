Explore Cutting-Edge Techniques in Thyroid Care at the 2024 Master Course of Thyroid Radiofrequency Ablation

Hosted by STARmed America and directed by thyroid RFA pioneer, Dr. Jung Hwan Baek, this one-day intensive course promises to be a transformative experience for attendees. The event will feature hands-on workshops, didactic lectures, and insights from global leaders in thyroid radiofrequency ablation (RFA).

"We are excited to bring together experts and learners to explore innovative approaches in thyroid RFA," said Dr. Baek. "This course is designed to equip participants with practical skills and knowledge that can directly impact patient care."

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with peers and mentors, enhancing their understanding of thyroid nodule management and treatment options. The comprehensive curriculum covers a wide range of topics including, thyroid RFA guidelines, RFA for thyroid cancer and indeterminant nodules, preventing nodule regrowth and interesting case discussions.

One of the highlights of the event is the complimentary firework cruise dinner on Lake Michigan, providing a picturesque backdrop for networking and relaxation after a day of intensive learning.

"We encourage physicians and medical students and residents from across the world to join us," added Dr. Baek. "Whether you are new to thyroid RFA or seeking to refine your skills, this course offers something for everyone."

Spaces are limited, and interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. For more information and to register, visit MCTR 2024 Event Page or contact [email protected].

Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to advance your knowledge and skills in thyroid care. Join us at the 2024 MCTR and be part of shaping the future of thyroid RFA.

About STARmed America

STARmed America is a South Korean-based medical device manufacturer specializing in thermal ablation technology. Focused on radiofrequency ablation generators and electrodes, STARmed America is globally recognized for innovative solutions and improving patient outcomes. As the first company in the world to innovate radiofrequency ablation technology for thyroid nodules, STARmed boasts over 15 years of research and innovation in thyroid RFA. STARmed's radiofrequency ablation (RF) equipment is utilized by more than 80% clinical articles, underscoring our efficacy in thyroid nodule management. For more information, visit www.STARmed-America.com.

SOURCE STARmed America Inc.