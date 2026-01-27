Explore Fairbanks Releases 2026 Visitors Guide

FAIRBANKS, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Official Fairbanks Visitors Guide is now available for free from Explore Fairbanks. This 72-page, full-color publication is an excellent resource for planning a trip to Fairbanks, Alaska, any time of the year.

Cover of the 2026 Fairbanks Visitors Guide. Photo courtesy of Amy J. Johnson Photography.

Fairbanks' three seasons – Midnight Sun, Aurora and Winter – are featured in the guide which encourages year-round visitation and exploration. The annual publication spotlights local attractions, unique experiences and pathways to adventure in Denali National Park and Preserve, the Arctic and Interior Alaska. Additionally, it highlights Fairbanks' vibrant downtown, local outdoor hotspots and flourishing arts and culinary scene.

The guide showcases activities available throughout the year including fishing, wildlife viewing, birdwatching, hiking, visiting museums and activities on the Chena River. Other pursuits take place during the winter months, including dog mushing, mingling with reindeer, ice sculpting, snowmobiling and skiing. It also features exhibitions, attractions and performances focused on inspirational Alaska Native peoples, spirited pioneers and nature-inspired artists.

Arts, entertainment and events are featured prominently including blockbuster events such as the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, Golden Days, the Midnight Sun Festival and the World Ice Art Championships. The guide also provides comprehensive listings for lodging, dining, shopping, services and attractions, making it a one-stop resource for visitors.

To receive a free copy of the 2026 Fairbanks Visitors Guide and the accompanying 2025-26 Fairbanks Winter Guide, call Explore Fairbanks at 1-800-327-5774 or (907) 456-5774. Both guides can be ordered or viewed at www.explorefairbanks.com/guide.

About Explore Fairbanks

Explore Fairbanks is a non-profit marketing and management organization whose mission is to be an economic driver in the Fairbanks region by marketing to potential visitors, optimizing the visitor experience, and advocating for a thriving year-round visitor industry. Explore Fairbanks markets Fairbanks as a year-round destination by promoting local events, attractions and activities to independent travelers, group tour operators, travel agents, meeting planners and the media as well as by developing public policy and infrastructure to achieve marketing objectives. Find out more at explorefairbanks.com .

