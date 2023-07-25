Explore Global Vaping Market 2023: Market Size, Smoking Rates, Vaping Stats, Distribution Channels, Key Players & More in One Easy-to-Use Resource

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaping Global Market Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a one-stop source for essential information on the global vaping market, including the publisher's latest detailed analysis of over 45 countries with significant e-cigarette markets. Find market size estimates; smoking rates; vaping statistics; form factors; online and offline pricing; distribution channels; brands and chains, key contacts and more integrated into one easy-to-use Excel document.

Capture essential market information in one place and get a truly global perspective with this valuable time-saving resource.

The information provided includes:

  • Market size for over 45 markets globally including North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, etc), Asia (China, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, etc) and Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc).
  • Growth rates and market size estimates to 2023 - vaping population and segmentation, including smoking rates and vaping statistics.
  • Form factors split between key open and closed system product categories, including online pricing.
  • Distribution channel splits and leading retailers.
  • All information can be filtered by country and region.

This product enables you to:

  • Understand market evolution and trends
  • Identify key players and market dynamics
  • Compare data and statistics across all countries
  • Access current market size estimates and forecasts for the next five years
  • Compare prices of product categories across countries
  • Gain knowledge of sales channels and market split

Key Topics Covered:

  • Country dashboard
  • Market size estimates
  • Market size distribution
  • Vaping population
  • Retail channels
  • Form factors
  • Pricing ratios
  • Open system pricing
  • E-liquid pricing
  • Closed system pricing
  • Sources, methodology and product information
  • All information for all countries studied to date, filterable by country and region

Countries Covered

45 markets globally including:

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, etc)
  • Asia (China, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, etc)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc)

