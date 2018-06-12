Explore How Digital Therapeutics Boost Medical Workflow and Patient Communications

"Digital therapeutics represents the synthesis of traditional bits and bytes and small and large molecules that will transform the patient experience," explains Camlek. "Patients will benefit from new solutions aimed at behavior modification based on a combination of training, social networking and 24x7 patient guidance that should improve the potential that they will adhere to prescribed therapies or eliminate the need to rely solely on medication to manage chronic conditions."

In addition, digital therapeutics presents a significant opportunity for traditional pharmaceutical therapeutics and information technology (IT) capabilities to converge over time to influence a new approach to increase positive patient outcomes while reducing the overall cost of healthcare.

"Digital therapeutics also appears as an advanced level of solutions from mHealth companies that will combine applications, patient education, professional intervention, and peer support that will increase patient engagement and medication adherence by augmenting or replacing traditional drug therapeutics," notes Ruppar.

This timely webinar coincides with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) PreCertification Program, described by the FDA as a "first-of-its-kind pilot program that will help revolutionize digital health regulation in the U.S." The FDA wants to learn more about the methods utilized by software developers and digital health developers. This is an important milestone in the evolution of digital therapeutics observes Camlek.

The informative webinar will cover key insights:

Gain expert insight into the accurate definition of digital therapeutics and identify market participants;

Learn about new solutions from mHealth companies that will combine applications, patient education, professional intervention, and peer support to increase patient engagement and medication adherence by augmenting or replacing traditional drug therapeutics;

Hear opportunities to utilize digital therapeutics to improve medical workflow and patient communications; and

Learn about some of the critical milestones related to digital therapeutics.

