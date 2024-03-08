EXPLORE INDUSTRIES APPOINTS MIKE KENNEDY AS NEW CHIEF SALES OFFICER, NORTH AMERICA

Explore Industries reinforces its global business development vision with the appointment of a new Chief Sales Officer, North America, aimed at expanding its innovative pool brand portfolio.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore Industries, a global leader in the manufacture of fiberglass swimming pools and automatic pool covers, pool equipment distribution and pool service franchising through quality brands such as Leisure Pools, Imagine Pools, Aviva Pools, EVO Pools, Integra Pool Covers and Ultra Pool Care Squad, proudly announces the appointment of Mike Kennedy as its new Chief Sales Officer for North America.

Mike Kennedy, Chief Sales Officer, Explore Industries

With over three decades of invaluable experience in the pool industry, including a 20-year tenure at Imperial Pools, Kennedy joins Explore Industries to be part of its continued impressive growth across North America.

Kennedy's extensive industry knowledge and strategic acumen make him an invaluable asset to Explore Industries. During his tenure at Imperial Pools, where he served as Director of Distribution for two decades, Kennedy played a pivotal role in managing all sales and operations, contributing significantly to the company's success and market positioning

Reflecting on his appointment, Kennedy expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to join Explore Industries and leverage my decades-long experience to continue to drive growth and expand market share in North America. My tenure in the pool industry has equipped me with a deep understanding of market dynamics, and I am excited to contribute to Explore Industries' continued success."

Prior to joining Explore Industries, Kennedy's journey in the pool industry encompassed diverse roles at prominent organizations, including PoolCorp and Hayward, further enriching his breadth of experience and industry insights.

"We are thrilled to have Mike join our team at Explore Industries," exclaimed David Pain, Chief Executive Officer of Explore Industries. "His exceptional history of achievement, combined with his deep industry expertise, uniquely qualifies him to spearhead our sales and distribution endeavors in North America, propelling our strategic goals."

In his new role, Kennedy will take the lead in driving Explore Industries' sales and distribution efforts across North America, utilizing his expertise to nurture strategic partnerships and capitalize on market opportunities. Kennedy's appointment underscores Explore Industries' commitment to gathering top talent and strengthening its position as a leader in the pool industry.

