Explore Industries Expands Elite Dealer Program Across Leisure Pools and Aviva Pools Networks

Industry-first dealer collaboration model is redefining how fiberglass pool builders scale, market, and grow across North America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore Industries is continuing the expansion of its Elite Dealer Program, an innovative dealer collaboration model designed to help top-performing pool builders scale through exclusive territories, centralized marketing support, advanced training, and long-term strategic business development.

Available to qualified dealers across both the Leisure Pools and Aviva Pools networks, the program represents a significant shift in how manufacturers and independent pool builders collaborate within the swimming pool industry.

Leisure Pools The Pinnacle Graphite Grey

While many networks operate through loosely connected independent businesses, the Elite Dealer Program was built to create a more aligned growth model – combining the strength of nationally recognized brands with localized ownership and marketing expertise.

As fiberglass pools continue gaining market share across North America, Explore Industries believes the Elite model is helping reshape expectations around dealer support, brand consistency, and scalable growth within the industry.

"Historically, many pool builders have had to navigate growth independently, often without access to branding, marketing infrastructure, or operational support needed to scale efficiently," said Clint McCain, Chief Commercial Officer. "The Elite Dealer Program changes that dynamic by creating a true growth collaboration between Explore Industries and its dealers."

Backed by more than 25 years of manufacturing experience and over 150,000 pools installed globally, Explore Industries developed the Elite Dealer Program to provide select dealers with the tools and structure needed to compete at a higher level in increasingly competitive regional markets.

A New Model for Dealer Growth

At its core, the Elite Dealer Program gives selected dealers access to operate under either the Leisure Pools or Aviva Pools name within an exclusive territory, supported by a long-term agreement. This structure is designed to create stronger brand consistency while giving dealers access to the tools, assets, and resources needed to grow in their local markets.

What sets the Elite Dealer Program apart is the level of brand and marketing alignment available to participating dealers. While Elite Dealers remain independently owned and operated, they are supported through a more integrated model that combines recognized brand names, centralized marketing execution, and ongoing business planning resources with local market expertise.

This approach is designed to help dealers scale more efficiently while maintaining consistency across the Leisure Pools and Aviva Pools networks.

Comprehensive Support Designed for Growth

The Elite Dealer Program provides a range of tools and resources designed to help dealers scale efficiently and operate with greater consistency across their markets. Key components include:

Exclusive Territories: Defined markets that allow dealers to focus on growth within their region

Defined markets that allow dealers to focus on growth within their region Brand Alignment: Ability to operate under the Leisure Pools or Aviva Pools name while leveraging a globally recognized brand

Ability to operate under the Leisure Pools or Aviva Pools name while leveraging a globally recognized brand Marketing Support: Website development, SEO, paid media, social media management, and branded access to drive lead generation

Website development, SEO, paid media, social media management, and branded access to drive lead generation Training & Development: Access to Explore Academy, including installation training, master classes, and best practice documentation

Together, these capabilities are designed to help Elite Dealers scale with confidence while maintaining consistency, efficiency, and a high standard of execution.

Positioned for an Evolving Market

The Elite Dealer Program was developed in response to continued growth in the fiberglass pool market, as more consumers and builders shift toward fiberglass due to its speed of installation, lower maintenance requirements, and evolving design options.

Since its official launch in 2025, the program has continued to expand across North America, with more than 30 locations adopting Leisure Pools or Aviva Pools branding and operating models.

This shift is creating new opportunities for dealers who are equipped to meet evolving consumer expectations with speed, quality, and consistency. As demand continues to grow, the Elite Dealer Program is positioned to help dealers capture market share while operating within a more structured and scalable framework.

Early Success Story: Leisure Pools Coastal Mississippi

As the first dealer to join the Elite Dealer Program, Leisure Pools Coastal Mississippi represents the type of established, trusted local business the program was designed to support.

Led by Pam Carter and Gary Webb, Leisure Pools Coastal Mississippi has served its market for more than 30 years, building a strong reputation for quality, customer service, and outdoor living expertise. After more than a decade as part of the Leisure Pools network, the business became the first to transition into the Elite Dealer Program, marking an important milestone in the program's rollout.

For Coastal Mississippi, the Elite Dealer Program provided an opportunity to build on decades of local experience while gaining expanded access to the Leisure Pools name, branded marketing assets, and centralized lead generation support. Following the launch of updated branding and marketing initiatives, the business saw a significant increase in lead generation, with reported growth of approximately four times compared to the previous year.

More than a branding shift, the transition reflects Coastal Mississippi's continued commitment to growth, innovation, and serving customers at a high level. With a long-standing presence in the market and a strong foundation already in place, Coastal Mississippi is well positioned to continue building on the momentum created through the Elite Dealer Program.

Their early success highlights the potential of the Elite model to help experienced, independently owned dealers strengthen their local market presence while gaining access to the tools and resources needed to support future growth.

A More Aligned Dealer Network

The Elite Dealer Program reflects Explore Industries' broader vision for the future of dealer collaborations – one built around stronger brand alignment, scalable infrastructure, operational support, and long-term shared growth.

By bringing together proven operators under a unified model, Explore Industries is building a stronger, more consistent presence across North America while creating new opportunities for dealers to grow within a clearly defined and supported structure.

The company continues to engage with qualified dealers interested in exploring Elite Dealer opportunities within both the Leisure Pools and Aviva Pools networks.

About Explore Industries

Explore Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of fiberglass swimming pools and outdoor living products, supporting a growing dealer network across North America and internation markets through its Leisure Pools and Aviva Pools brands. With more than 25 years of manufacturing experience and more than 150,000 pools installed worldwide, the company focuses on innovation, operational excellence, and long-term dealer success.

SOURCE Explore Industries