Explore Jacksonville's Progressive Art Scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a melting pot of cultures since 1564, Jacksonville is proud of its vast heritage and the eclectic cultural and artistic community that has thrived in our city for decades. It is easier to be immerse in the culture of the city when exploring our unique blend of festivals, live music, art events, stand-out museums and extensive public arts program, all which make Jacksonville one of the top art cities in Florida.

Innovative Museums: Jacksonville has some of the most visited museums in the South with exhibits that tell the story of our city and community. MOCA Jax's Project Atrium is a must-see exhibit featuring an oversized artistic installation that can be enjoyed by everyone at the museum's lobby. The century old Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens highlights Jacksonville's history right on the banks of the St. Johns River. This historic institution is a progressive source of art and culture for the city, pushing the limits of social and racial norms with its exhibits and artists.

Visit Jacksonville is a Destination Marketing Organization accredited by Destinations International and contracted by the Duval County Tourist Development Council (TDC) since 1996 to champion the growth of leisure and business tourism in Jacksonville.

