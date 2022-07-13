Explore Lagoon Furniture for Summer 2022 at Las Vegas, Chicago and Atlanta

MIAMI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 30 years of industry experience, Lagoon Furniture America Corp has become one of the leading outdoor furniture brands in the USA, famous for its unexpected cross-references between fashion and style. Crafted with the latest technology, the company produces furniture for both residential and commercial use with the spirit of love, simplicity, and eco-friendliness. The company's manufacturing plant was established in 1989 in Tijuana, Mexico. Its unwavering focus on sustainability is reflected in the company's commitment to producing trendy, but easy-to-use products that are environmentally friendly.

In July, Lagoon will exhibit at three furniture trade shows Sensilla counter/ Bar Stool, Stackable for convenient storage for commercial use.

During July, the company will exhibit at three furniture trade shows, mainly focusing on furniture, home decor, casual living, and lifestyle in the USA. The month will start with the first-of-its-kind show Americas Mart in Atlanta on July 13th. The second exhibition, Chicago Casual Market, will take place in Chicago on July 19th, and the third event will take place at Las Vegas Market on July 24th, 2022.

The exhibitions will offer buyers, designers, and exhibitors an efficient, effective, and compelling market experience. Lagoon manufactures an array of products, including dining tables, chairs, and sofas. Because the company's items are designed for both residential and commercial use, they look great on a household patio but also in a garden, kitchen, or hotel, and even in a bar or restaurant.

Highlighted in the shows will be three flagship pieces from the company: Milos, La Vie, and Sensilla Barstools.

Milos Arm and Dining Chair

Designed for comfort and ergonomics, the Milos dining and armchairs are ideal for all body types, while the slightly curved back provides good support and adds a sense of elegance to any room. Stackable for ease of storage and easily unstacked and assembled when needed, the Milos dining chairs cater to convenience but still give a sense of style. On the other hand, a Milos armchair makes a perfect resting place. In addition to their high-quality polypropylene construction, the products come in a variety of colors and will neither rust nor fade.

La Vie

With their simple shape and competitive price point, La Vie dining chairs are affordable whatever your budget. Made from polypropylene, glass fiber, and a UV additive, La Vie dining chairs are available in several colors.

Sensilla Barstool

Despite their simplicity,Sensilla Barstools have a cool and modern style all their own. Their wide variety of vibrant colors will spice up any living room and add a touch of humor, while their simple yet elegant design makes them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

About Lagoon

Everything produced by Lagoon is made with polypropylene, making them durable and weather resistant and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. All the pieces are manufactured to high quality, earning the company a strong positive reputation and many repeat customers.

Press Contact:

Fox Hu

Tel: 786-420-2934

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Lagoon Furniture America Corp