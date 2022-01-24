Explore Metaverse with Synopsis 4

Edition 4 is devoted to trading, copy trading, cryptocurrency exchanges, DeFi, Esports, GameFi, IVO and financial NFTs, NFT and digital art, mining, TA, and, of course, Metaverse. Synopsis 4 will provide the market development insights, a summary of achievements of 2021, and an overview of market targets for 2022.

This time, for a deeper immersion experience, Synopsis gives away 20 Oculus Quest VR headsets to participants who are the most observant during the various interactive activities. The Synopsis Interactive Zone will offer dynamic activities ranging from contests and tasks, special AMAs, and ticket and token giveaways to drops of limited NFTs.

Viewers can watch the summit live on YouTube or THETA.tv free of charge. Synopsis is targeted at cryptocurrency lovers, investors, developers, marketers, and traders, figures in the arts sector, artists and musicians, students, lecturers, economists, market analysts, representatives of national regulators, and any and all the digital-economy participants.

The innovative distributed VDN THETA, their NFT marketplace ThetaDrop, the blockchain + esports/video entertainment company Verasity famous for their anti-ad-fraud solution, and Verasity's esports platform VeraEsports provide support for Synopsis.

Summit speakers come from popular cryptocurrency exchanges, rising and leading blockchain companies, and influential industry media.

Summit partners: Animoca Brands, Syscoin Foundation, Coinzilla, Binance, LuxFi, Bitflix & Fortune Hero Media, RBC Crypto, Lympo, SkeletonArts, Plug Link Fund, ICHI Steward, FEB Inc, WOO Network, Solve.Care, Cryptus, Coffe.io, GAMEE, Treasureland, Curate, Roskomsvoboda, MahaDAO, MetaGameHub, J2TX, EXIP, Digital Rights Center, EXMO, etc. companies and projects on the verge of digital transformation of the society.

Summit sponsors: Verasity, VeraEsports, ChainGuardians, TrustBase, ThetaTeeth, SubGame, Solv Protocol, Prism NFT, NuPay, Gather Network, Fairdesk, BingX, Bella Protocol, ARPA, and Algorand Foundation.

Summit co-organizer: BeInCrypto

The official Synopsis Summit NFTs are available on ThetaDrop.

Mark the dates, join the summit, and have an unforgettable experience with Synopsis 4 and Oculus Quest.

https://synopsis.events

https://twitter.com/SynopsisEvents

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732296/Synopsis.jpg

SOURCE Synopsis