EXPLORE NASHVILLE'S BIG BACK YARD AND CREATE FALL FAMILY TRADITIONS

"We've kind of built a culture of celebrating the beauty around us each fall. When people talk about leaf peeping, it's more than just driving around and looking at trees. It's building family traditions. It's building a culture of enjoying the beautiful weather and beautiful colors we have."

Jim Salge,

foliage expert

former meteorologist

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning a fall trip to Nashville's Big Back Yard is all about exciting adventures and the beginning of life-long traditions shared with family and friends. Just south of Music City, NBBY is 12 small towns in Tennessee and The Shoals region of North Alabama, all connected by 100 miles of the historic Natchez Trace National Parkway.

In middle to late October travelers along the Natchez Trace Parkway can view the magnificent fall colors while meandering on one of the oldest roads in America. Jackson Falls at milepost 404.7 and Fall Hollow at milepost 391.9 are scenic highlights in Tennessee.

Wichahpi Commemorative Stone Wall at milepost 338 in Alabama is a sacred place and not to be missed. The longest unmortared wall in the United States was built by Tom Hendrix. It represents his great, great grandmother Te-lah-nay's five-year journey back to her homeland after being relocated to Oklahoma on the Trail of Tears.

Founded on the beautiful Tennessee River, The Shoals of Alabama brings inspiring travel adventures with world-class music, outdoor adventures and Southern cuisine. Book your stay in The GunRunner , voted the No. 1 Boutique Hotel in the U.S. by USA Today.

Celebrate the ultimate comfort food at The National Banana Pudding Festival , Oct. 5-6, 2024 in Centerville, Tennessee. The festival features a cook-off, Puddin' Path, music, craft booths and kids area.

Don't miss Fork Fest in Leiper's Fork, 3 p.m., Oct. 6 with live music in the Lawnchair Theatre. While in The Fork, enjoy dining and music at Fox & Locke , shop at Patina Home & Garden , and browse for art at Leiper's Creek Gallery , David Arms , and The Copper Fox .

American Fashion Designer Billy Reid celebrates 20 years by reviving his popular Shindig , Oct. 11-13 in his hometown of Florence, Ala. The event features food, music, art and fashion.

Oktober Heritage Festiva l is happening Oct. 11 & 12 in Hohenwald, Tenn. The festival features arts & crafts, food vendors and kids corner. Don't miss The Elephant Discovery Cente r.

Davy Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. is 1,319 acres of natural beauty and adventure. The park features hiking, camping, rental cabins, and a restaurant, and includes exhibits depicting Crockett's life here.

Stillhouse Hollow Falls is a 90-acre state natural area approximately three miles northeast of Summertown, Tenn. off Hwy US 43 in Maury County. The 2/3-mile hike to the falls is breathtaking.

Lodging options:

The Commodore Hotel in Linden, TN

GunRunner Hote l in Florence, AL

The Stricklin Hotel in Florence, AL

Fork And Field Cottages in Leiper's Fork, TN

Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa in Florence, AL

