Explore Organizational Spend Culture With Procurify at NetSuite SuiteWorld 2018
Procurify announces the sponsorship of Oracle NetSuite's annual user conference - SuiteWorld 2018, as a proud partner of NetSuite
09:00 ET
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurify is reinventing the way organizations spend at NetSuite SuiteWorld 2018. Procurify is sending their astronauts to help organizations explore their spend cultures and will be present as sponsors and as a partner of Oracle NetSuite.
Procurify is a straightforward front-end solution that completes back-end ERP systems such as NetSuite. With Procurify, organizations are able to implement a more accessible spend process without the risk of opening up sensitive systems and compromising confidential financial data.
Aman Mann, Procurify's co-founder and CEO, created Procurify to help companies get the most out of their spending while still maintaining the necessary controls. Mann also believes that every organization has a spend culture that is shaped by everyone.
"We believe in giving every person an opportunity to shape and understand an organization's spend culture. Procurify's partnership with NetSuite allows participation from everyone while maintaining control and peace of mind."
Procurify is giving organizations the tools to empower everyone with the ability to request, track and allocate spend for their projects or initiatives.
"Knowing the why behind what you are spending is so important - Procurify gives you the visibility to see what has been purchased and why."
Procurify will be at Booth #952 at SuiteWorld. Their astronauts will help attendees explore their organizational spend cultures, give out amazing prizes and guide organizations to grow to stratospheric heights.
More information about Procurify and NetSuite available here or at www.procurify.com.
Media Contact
Dani Hao
Communications Manager
dani.hao@procurify.com
Related Files
Related Images
meet-our-astronauts-at-netsuite.jpg
Meet Our Astronauts at NetSuite SuiteWorld - Booth 952
procurify-logo.png
Procurify Logo
procurify-oracle-netsuite.png
Procurify - Oracle NetSuite
explore-your-spend-culture.png
Explore Your Spend Culture
Look for our sloth backdrop at SuiteWorld!
Related Links
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svF8vLd7KY8
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/explore-organizational-spend-culture-with-procurify-at-netsuite-suiteworld-2018-300635093.html
SOURCE Procurify
Share this article