Explore (Pan) America The Beautiful, Harley-Style: New Adventure Bike Joins Other Unique Motorcycles for Rent on Twisted Road

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Road, the leading motorcycle rental community, announced that it is now offering the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America for rent on its platform. This addition allows riders to explore California on this innovative adventure bike or test-ride before they buy.

"I love seeing new and unique bikes added to our community," said Austin Rothbard, founder and CEO of Twisted Road. "We continue to make it easy for riders to ride their dream bike."

This bike joins other unique motorcycles available on Twisted Road, including a 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 in Boyertown, PA, a 2021 Indian Vintage in Las Vegas, NV, an award-winning 2001 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Injection in Belmont, MA, and five LiveWires located in Milwaukee, Los Angeles, and Tampa.

This motorcycle is the latest example of the platform's notable offerings:

Twisted Road provides more than 3,000 rental motorcycles all across the United States

Their variety is extensive – they have vintage bikes as old as 1947 as well as new innovative models such as Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle, the LiveWire

Motorcycle owners earn money by renting out their personal bikes while these bikes would otherwise be sitting in the garage

Riders use Twisted Road while traveling, to try different motorcycles, or to test-ride before they buy

The company provides damage and liability insurance of up to $1M during all rentals.

Twisted Road implements the most thorough rider verification process to make sure that users are as safe as possible

"It's exciting to be able to offer this Harley-Davidson Pan America to our community. New model motorcycles enable us to continue leading the way," said Rothbard.

For more information on Twisted Road and to see all the bikes listed for rent, please visit www.twistedroad.com.

