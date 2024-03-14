Explore Serenity and Secure Savings at the Open House Weekend of Christ the King and Maryrest Cemeteries

In light of recent challenges, the importance of preplanning for a final resting place has never been more apparent. The Open House Weekend aims to alleviate the stress and confusion associated with such decisions by providing expert guidance by caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors on burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning.

Maryrest Cemetery and Mausoleum, located in picturesque Mahwah, NJ, presents various options, including marble mausoleum crypts, glass cremation niches, and traditional family estate plots. Notably, it houses New Jersey's first natural/green burial section, catering to families seeking an eco-friendly memorial or an alternative to traditional cremation methods.

Christ The King Cemetery offers a minimalist, serene setting with special committal gazebo sections and elegant marble and granite-covered outdoor columbariums for cremation spaces. Its flat markers, set in a rural environment, provide a perfect space for reflection and meditation. The site's magnificent treescape, a comforting destination year-round, captivates visitors with a vivid display of seasonal colors.

This event is especially significant for those who have been holding onto the cremated remains of their loved ones, offering the perfect occasion to secure a deserving resting place.

With a price increase on the horizon set for March 25, the Open House Weekend provides an opportune moment to secure a sacred space for your loved ones at the most advantageous terms.

We warmly invite you to visit our cemeteries and discover the simplicity and dignity of honoring your loved one's memory. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, please visit www.christthekingcemetery.org and www.maryrestcemetery.org. Don't miss this chance to find peace and solace in a final resting place that reflects your family's values and preferences.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark