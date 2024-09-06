Explore Shanghai's universities at Seoul education fair

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The 56th International Education & Career Korea 2024 Fall is set to take place in Hall B of the Coex Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul, South Korea, from Sept 21 to 22, featuring more than 160 exhibitors from 20 countries.

Further details and a list of participating institutions are available in the attached document (https://edu.sh.gov.cn/study_en/Introduction.pdf).

The 2024 China Shanghai Education Fair, a part of the event, will be a must-visit for people interested in studying in Shanghai.

Organized by the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, the Shanghai delegation will consist of representatives from 24 renowned universities, such as Fudan University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, as well as three high schools.

The fair is meant to foster high-level international educational exchanges and cooperation in the new era and enhance interactions between Chinese and Korean youth. It also seeks to inspire more South Korean students to study in Shanghai and experience the city's dynamic and culturally rich environment.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn