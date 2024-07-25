EXPLORE ST. LOUIS ANNOUNCES ED SKAPINOK AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

With deep experience in hotel industry sales, marketing and revenue management, Skapinok is relocating to St. Louis to take a newly created position which combines the consumer-facing functions of Explore St. Louis for a unified and comprehensive approach to selling St. Louis to the world. "After conducting an extensive national search, we're excited to welcome Ed to our team where he can apply the commercial strategies he's refined at leading hotels to selling St. Louis," said Kitty Ratcliffe, President of Explore St. Louis.

While the Chief Commercial Officer role has become integral and established in large hotel organizations, this is likely the first time the position has been introduced within a destination marketing organization. According to Skapinok, "I've loved working in the hospitality industry and building successful organizations and brands. The opportunity to bring that knowledge and experience to a destination like St. Louis is something I just couldn't pass up." On his decision to relocate to St. Louis, "no other destination has the same combination of iconic sites, cultural activities, professional sports and amazing food scene," said Skapinok.

Skapinok earned his undergraduate degree at California State University Long Beach and MBA from the University of California Davis. He has served in senior marketing and sales leadership roles with the Intercontinental Hotels Group, Hostmark Hospitality Group, Aqua-Aston Hospitality and most recently with culinary-forward hotel startup, Appellation. Ed was named one of the "Top 25 Minds in Hospitality" by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) and is a regular contributor to hospitality industry periodicals and thought leadership.

According to Brian Hall, Chief Marketing Officer of Explore St. Louis, "Ed and I served together on the America's Board of HSMAI where he has been at the forefront of commercial leadership. I am excited about the future for St. Louis' hospitality industry and look forward to collaborating with Ed."

SOURCE Explore St. Louis