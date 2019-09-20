Explore the Boundaries of Industry Imagination: Grand Opening of 2019 CE Summit

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of September 19, 2019, Consumer Electronics China (CE China) and International Consumer Electronics Summit (CE Summit) were unveiled in Guangzhou PWTC Expo. CE Summit was hosted by IDG Asia and co-organized by Berlin Exhibition Guangzhou Co., Ltd.

At present, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, VR/AR and other cutting-edge technologies emerge endlessly, the process of 5G popularization is accelerating more and more quickly. With the whole coverage of Internet online and offline marketing, the emerging of the physical store scene setting, web celebrity economy and many other emerging markets and products, the progress of science and technology is rapidly transforming all aspects of the society, and making people's life better and better. The deep integration of intelligent manufacturing with Internet, together with cross-industry innovation, has become a new trend in the development of consumer electronics industry. In this context, CE Summit grasps the pulse of the times, takes Internet innovation and intelligent development as the theme, and set two parallel forums of the "embracing the Internet of Everything, opening the intelligent life" and "insight": deepening smart enabling"outside the main forum. About 1,000 industry elites from around the world will together discuss and talk around the development trend of international consumer electronics in one and a half days, among them, nearly one hundred guests from well-known manufacturers, academic investors and entrepreneurial teams will give speeches and participate in the interaction.

With unique location advantage, superior business environment, perfect industry systems, and good economic and social development vitality and the huge development potential, Guangzhou not only provides a better platform for CE China and CE Summit to promote the brand influence, but also will bring more cooperation opportunities for exhibitors and buyers from all over the world.

In the main forum of the conference held in the morning, Tan Jianrong, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Bryan Ma, IDC global vice President, Brian Hirsh, CEO of Brightwood USA, Du Lan, Senior Vice President of Iflytek Co., Ltd, Zhang Cun, General manager of GfK special business department were invited to give the keynote speeches. Several industry leaders, from their unique perspective, made a careful and detailed analysis on the industry cutting-edge information related to smart home, AI and Internet of things.

In roundtable dialogue under the theme of "Interconnected Innovation for Intellectual Development", Zhang Li, Vice President of IDG China, Niklas Vesely, founder and CEO of 2HEX, Germany, Brain Hirsh, CEO of Brightwood, USA, Shinsuke Yamamoto, General Manager of Imaging Solutions Division, Business Solutions Group, Sharp, Zhang Yu, Senior Vice Presidents of BOE, and Wu Junhua, Vice President of iFlytek South China Co., Ltd., together discussed related topics. In the intensive exchange of views, they opened up the new perspectives for the audience to view the hot issues of consumer electronics.

According to the introduction of the host, the conference is intended to enable the global consumer electronics industry from five aspects. Firstly, gather the global consumer electronics industry elites, display and release the world latest products and technologies, and comprehensively interpret and predict the development trend of the industry. At the same time, the conference will be held to build a platform for interaction and exchange, and accelerate the innovation and upgrading of technology, product, industry, commercial activity and mode. Moreover, the conference will upgrade the connection and cooperation with capital, promote the implementation and development of technological achievements and projects, and further stimulate technological innovation and industrial innovation. In terms of import and export trade, the conference will promote the diversified development of import and export trade structure by promoting exchanges and cooperation in the global consumer electronics industry. Finally, benefiting from the talent pool, the conference will create more career development opportunities and employment opportunities

In recent years, the rapid progress of China in the field of consumer electronics is obvious to all, and Guangzhou, as a first-tier city with profound economic foundation and cutting-edge geographical advantages of reform, is capable of becoming a stage to show the forefront of the world's science and technology and industrial development. From 2017, when Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was written to the government work report for the first time, to February of this year, when the Outline of the Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was issued by CPC Central Committee and the State Council, the Greater Bay Area has formed an economic system and development model mainly supported by innovation. The route for Guangzhou to comprehensively enhance its status as an international trade center and to cultivate and enhance the functions of science, technology, education and culture center has become increasingly clear. Under such a background, the international consumer electronics conference was held in Guangzhou. On the one hand, it can fully rely on the industrial foundation and development potential of the greater bay area, and on the other hand, it can benefit from global resources of IDG and the experience of IFA and the a hundred year experiences of Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA).

Zhu Dongfang, Vice President of IDG Asia said that he looked forward to the wonderful exhibition of CE China and that the view collision of CE Summit could lead us to explore the boundary of the consumer electronics industry. He also hoped that CE China and CE Summit could become another beautiful business card of Guangzhou, build a bridge connecting the consumer electronics industry at home and abroad, and promote the exchange of business and technology, to build the bridge connecting consumer electronics industry at home and abroad and to promote commercial and technological exchanges.

SOURCE IDG Asia