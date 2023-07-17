Explore the Business and Financials of Soccer Front-of-Shirt Deals Outside of Europe Across 15 Different Leagues

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Jul, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business of Soccer Front-of-Shirt Deals - Rest of the World" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This business report explores the global soccer front-of-shirt market outside of main properties in Europe. This explores 15 different leagues across North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Whilst much of the attention in global soccer if paid to the action and commercial dealings in Europe, this report separates the rest of the biggest leagues in what is described as the most popular sport in the world. It breaks down each team deal in each league individually and explores trends in the market and helps understand brand strategy and insight.

Palmeiras' shirt deal with Crefisa serves as the biggest deal outside of Europe as the Brazilian league highlights the value of the market. The financial services and gambling industries are the most prominent shirt partners despite the growing restrictions of betting brand deals around the world.

There are some serious growth commercial markets in the world of soccer, notably Saudi Arabia where huge money is being invested in the domestic product.

A clear breakdown of individual leagues and teams to help create a clear understanding of the current landscape. Exploring all leagues from various different regions and continents. A full list of estimated ad reported values linked to each team deal. A clear breakdown of how the brands themselves view the market outside of Europe.

Scope

The idea behind this report is to offer greater context to how commercial soccer is outside of the biggest markets in Europe. It highlights and compares some of the biggest deals on the planet and helps identify the current trends and market thinking.

It also helps identify how the brands strategize and target soccer leagues outside of Europe, and helps understand what happens in markets where there is less global interest in the domestic soccer league

Reasons to Buy

Soccer is the biggest sport on the planet and this report offers a truly international picture of the front-of-shirt landscape. It breaks down the deals by teams, leagues and brands to truly uncover what active deals are in the market in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Introduction

3. League Breakdown

4. Market Overview

5. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d848uf

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Hospital Beds Global Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030: Safety Features Gain Significance in Bed Designing

Global Disposable Protective Clothing Strategic Business Report 2023: New Resistant Material R&D Encourages Market Prospects

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.