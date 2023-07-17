Explore the Business and Financials of Soccer Front-of-Shirt Deals Outside of Europe Across 15 Different Leagues

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business of Soccer Front-of-Shirt Deals - Rest of the World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This business report explores the global soccer front-of-shirt market outside of main properties in Europe. This explores 15 different leagues across North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Whilst much of the attention in global soccer if paid to the action and commercial dealings in Europe, this report separates the rest of the biggest leagues in what is described as the most popular sport in the world. It breaks down each team deal in each league individually and explores trends in the market and helps understand brand strategy and insight.



Palmeiras' shirt deal with Crefisa serves as the biggest deal outside of Europe as the Brazilian league highlights the value of the market. The financial services and gambling industries are the most prominent shirt partners despite the growing restrictions of betting brand deals around the world.

There are some serious growth commercial markets in the world of soccer, notably Saudi Arabia where huge money is being invested in the domestic product.



A clear breakdown of individual leagues and teams to help create a clear understanding of the current landscape. Exploring all leagues from various different regions and continents. A full list of estimated ad reported values linked to each team deal. A clear breakdown of how the brands themselves view the market outside of Europe.



Scope

The idea behind this report is to offer greater context to how commercial soccer is outside of the biggest markets in Europe. It highlights and compares some of the biggest deals on the planet and helps identify the current trends and market thinking.

It also helps identify how the brands strategize and target soccer leagues outside of Europe, and helps understand what happens in markets where there is less global interest in the domestic soccer league

Reasons to Buy

Soccer is the biggest sport on the planet and this report offers a truly international picture of the front-of-shirt landscape. It breaks down the deals by teams, leagues and brands to truly uncover what active deals are in the market in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Introduction



3. League Breakdown



4. Market Overview



5. Appendix

