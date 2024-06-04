Explore the Future of AEC Technology in the Age of AI at TECH Perspectives
Jun 04, 2024, 11:17 ET
NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry is on the cusp of a technological revolution, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). On June 20, 2024, Microsol Resources will host the TECH Perspectives New York event, bringing together thought leaders and innovators to discuss AI's transformative impact on AEC technology.
AI's Role in the AEC Industry
Artificial intelligence is not just a buzzword; it's becoming a pivotal component of the AEC industry's future. According to a recent study, AI adoption across various AECO segments (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations) shows promising trends. The use of AI spans across multiple applications, from automating mundane, repeatable tasks to increasing productivity and identifying performance gaps.
Event Highlights
The event will take place at the Japan Society in New York, from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM EST. It promises to be an engaging morning filled with insights from industry experts on how AI is reshaping the landscape of AEC technology.
Speakers include:
- Phil Bernstein, Associate Dean & Professor Adjunct at Yale School of Architecture
- Steve Jones, Senior Director at Dodge Data & Analytics
- Robert K. Otani, Chief Technology Officer at Thornton Tomasetti
- Ayse Polat, Regional VDC Manager at Turner Construction
- Charles Portelli, Associate & Digital Innovation Strategist at Perkins&Will's I/O Group
- Juan Francisco Saldarriaga, Senior Computational Designer at Google
- Greg Schleusner, AIA, Principal & Director of Design Technology Innovation at HOK
- Ahmad Tabbakh, Design Technology Specialist at Bjarke Ingels Group
- Emilio Krausz, President at Microsol Resources
TECH Perspectives New York will delve into these trends and more, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of how AI is driving innovation in the AEC industry. Don't miss this opportunity to explore the future of AEC technology and learn from the industry's leading experts.
To register for this event, click here: msol.tv/techperspectives2024ny
For more information about TECH Perspectives, reach out to Anna Liza Montenegro at [email protected].
SOURCE Microsol Resources Corp.
