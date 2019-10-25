Explore the Future of Banking With Newgen at RMA's Annual Risk Management Conference

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software Inc., a global provider of automation platform managing content, processes, and communications, announced that it is participating at the RMA's Annual Risk Management Conference, to be held at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans, LA from October 27-29.

Subject matter experts from Newgen will be present at Booth #324, exhibiting Newgen's solutions for streamlining and optimizing the end-to-end commercial lending cycle. They will be demonstrating how Newgen's commercial lending solution can help financial institutions manage risk, ensure compliance, and increase efficiency.

Decision-makers and influencers attending this event can have an interactive, one-on-one sessions with any of the Newgen's experts to learn about the latest digital trends in banking and how they can impact their businesses. Also, the attendees can gain insights into various available technology options that financial institutes can leverage to stay ahead of the curve.

"This event is a platform for financial industry leaders to discuss how they can transform the way they serve their customers. And, how Newgen can add value to their lending processes by bringing agility, flexibility, and responsiveness to the day-to-day operations," said Diwakar Nigam, CEO Newgen Software.

Newgen has tapped into a wide range of new-age technologies, from machine learning, digital sensing to robotic process automation, in order to build solutions that enable streamlined, intuitive, and efficient banking. Newgen is committed to always implementing the latest and greatest in technology to offer its customers the unequivocally best solutions.

About Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen Software Inc. is a global provider of banking process automation for more than 200 banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen's banking process management platform automates critical business processes for banking institutions, including commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, and digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

For more information, please visit https://newgensoft.com/

Connect with us:

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Watch our videos on YouTube

Media Contact:

Asif Khan

asif.khan@newgensoft.com

SOURCE Newgen Software Inc.