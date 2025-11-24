Explore the Future of Regenerative Agriculture at SHI's 10th Anniversary Virtual Meeting

A global non-profit dedicated to safeguarding and enhancing the vitality and productivity of soils, SHI brings together partners in science and industry to advance soil health knowledge, helping farmers and landowners successfully adopt regenerative systems. As SHI marks 10 years of impact, the organization invites scientists, farmers and ranchers, landowners, advisors, and those in academia, industry, government, nonprofit, philanthropy, and other sectors to explore the virtual meeting's wide-ranging agenda of actionable information on soil health, the foundation for regenerative agriculture.

Panel discussions, workshops, and plenary sessions will cover topics including:

Farmers' Experiences with Regenerative Soil Health Systems

Qualities of Effective Soil Health Education Programs

Engaging Brands and Organizations in Scaling Soil Health Systems

Recent Advances and Future Directions for SHI

Measuring Progress at Improving Soil Health

Philanthropy in Regenerative Agriculture

Soil Health Impacts on Water Quality and Quantity

The Future of Soil Health

Researchers from around the world will share findings in several interactive poster sessions, and networking opportunities for registered attendees have already begun.

The meeting comes at a pivotal time for SHI, which this month received the Presidential Award from the American Society of Agronomy, recognizing its commitment to regenerative soil health systems that enhance soil productivity and food security. In August, founding President and CEO Dr. C. Wayne Honeycutt announced he would retire in early 2026, launching a national search for SHI's second leader with an announcement expected in December. The meeting also falls between Giving Tuesday (Dec. 2), a time for those invested in resilient farms and rural communities to show their commitment with a gift to SHI, and World Soil Day on Dec. 5.

About the Soil Health Institute

The Soil Health Institute is a global non-profit with a mission of safeguarding and enhancing the vitality and productivity of soils through scientific research and advancement. Our vision is a world where farmers and ranchers grow quality food, fiber, and fuel using soil health systems that sustain farms and rural communities, promote a stable climate and clean environment, and improve human health and well-being. By bringing together leaders in science and industry, SHI conducts research and empowers farmers and landowners to adopt soil health systems that contribute economic and environmental benefits to agriculture and society. Find out more at www.soilhealthinstitute.org or on YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

