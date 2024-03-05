Explore the hidden gems of ethnic culture in Guizhou

chinadaily.com.cn

05 Mar, 2024

chinadaily.com.cn:

Miao embroidery has made its way onto runways at Milan Fashion Week, allowing the world to truly experience traditional Chinese aesthetics. Expats from China Daily ventured into Taijiang county, Southwest China's Guizhou province, which is known for its silver jewelry, Miao embroidery, and rice wine, to experience the beauty of Miao ethnic culture. "What is national belongs to the world," so check out the video and enjoy.

