Explore the Science of Color and Water Conservation with Free Admission at the Michigan Science Center on January 11, 2020

On Saturday, January 11, the Community will have free access to MiSci between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM to experience "Conserve This Colorful Planet", which aims to inspire guests to learn about water conservation in a colorful and engaging way. Through additional partnership with Ducks Unlimited and Six Rivers Conservancy, guests will be thrilled with a colorful exhibit experience, fun activities and education including access to 220+ hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, a Smithsonian Spark!Lab, Kids Town, STEM Playground and more.

"We're thankful for the opportunity to partner with Axalta, Ducks Unlimited, and Six Rivers Conservancy," said Christian Greer, president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center. "Conserve This Colorful Planet will help teach our community about the importance of water conservation and our colorful planet. This is a terrific way to make science education more relevant and accessible to the general public."

Free tickets will be available for download at mi-sci.org on a first come, first served basis. Planetarium and Toyota 4D Engineering Theater tickets will be available for purchase at the box office. The Cosmic Café and newly relocated Science Store will also be open.

"The Michigan Science Center is a wonderful resource and a terrific partner to Axalta," said Nancy Lockhart, Axalta Global Product Manager, Color. "We're thrilled to work with MiSci to demonstrate the importance of color in science and all over our planet to visitors of the museum."

About the Michigan Science Center

The Michigan Science Center (MiSci) inspires over 200,000 curious minds of all ages every year through STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) discovery, innovation and interactive education in Detroit and across the state of Michigan. As the STEM hub of the state, MiSci focuses on developing and introducing expanded education programs, exhibits, and initiatives that empower and enrich all children and all communities with STEM. Through our Traveling Science Program and distance learning initiative, ECHO, we are expanding beyond our Detroit-based facility, with a goal of reaching all 83 counties of Michigan. With the Toyota Engineering 4D Theater, live stage shows, a Planetarium, lab activities, 220+ hands-on exhibits, and more, there are dozens of ways to customize your MiSci visit. The Michigan Science Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not receive support from the city of Detroit or the state of Michigan. For more information, please call 313.577.8400 or visit the website, mi-sci.org.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Regina M. Tracy

Axalta Coating Systems

(M) 215-518-7465

Terry D'Esposito

Michigan Science Center

(M) 248-470-5468

SOURCE Axalta

