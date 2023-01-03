Explore the World's Last Great Frontier on Your Next Great Adventure

Luxury travel company The North introduces the ultimate Arctic exploration, The Arctic Horizon, taking place July 16 to August 4, 2024

KÓPAVOGUR, Iceland, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoughtfully curated by the luxury hospitality industry veterans of HL Adventures and led by the Arctic's foremost experts and guides, The North's bespoke, three-week itinerary for the Arctic Horizon will cover seven wonders spanning the Arctic Circle. An intimate group of just 50 like-minded adventurers will explore the edge of the world to destinations normally beyond our boundaries. Together they will take in vast landscapes, view majestic wildlife and partake in rare, authentic experiences with local indigenous communities.

The North's bespoke, 21-day, curated itinerary includes Greenland where guests will be able to cruise through majestic icebergs and spot surfacing Humpback whales. During the Alaska portion of The North's itinerary, guests will be able to watch grizzly bears fishing in the water falls of Katmai.

"As a lifelong explorer of the Arctic, my vision is to make the last frontier accessible to a select few who share my passion and respect for these rarely experienced, untouched regions," said Founder Jón Olafur Magnussen. "What I am sure will be a life-changing adventure for our guests is the culmination of my life's work. I am confident our team's meticulous eye for detail will ensure an unrivalled level of service throughout these most extraordinary destinations."

Typically holding well over 300 passengers, a fully customized Boeing 757-200 has been privately chartered from Icelandair and refitted with 50 lie-flat seats for a more relaxing and restful environment. A personal chef will prepare destination-inspired dishes, while accommodating dietary preferences, requests and restrictions. A dedicated concierge team and on-board hosts will attend to guests' every wish and desire. Explorers will receive personalized iPads, detailing the day's schedule, offering an in-flight entertainment system and showcasing a gallery of photos provided each day by The North's professional photography team.

Armed with more than two decades of destination management experience, the leaders behind this all-new, once-in-a-lifetime adventure have called upon their elite partners to bring together the finest experiences of each destination. This journey to the last great frontier often only exists in the wildest imaginations of even the most adventurous travelers, but through the expertise and experience of The North's hand-selected partners, The Arctic Horizon will bring this dream to fruition, without compromising on comfort or service.

Itinerary:

Day 1 - Reykjavik, Iceland

Days 2 – 3 - Ilulissat, Greenland

Days 4 – 6 - Sonora, Canada

Days 7 – 10 - Anchorage, Alaska

Champagne Toast Over the North Pole

Days 11 – 14 - Longyearbyen, Svalbard

Day 15 – 17 - Alta, Norway

Day 18 – 21 - Reykjavik, Iceland

The trip will conclude with a festive farewell gala dinner at the Arctic Explorers' Club's expedition lodge and luxury camp. Founded in 2015, this members-only group of explorers, travelers and friends are a collective of like-minded individuals who have a lifelong interest in the Arctic. In addition to supporting a foundation to educate children around the world about the Arctic, the Club serves as an opportunity for guests to continue their journey together and to create new opportunities each year to further develop knowledge and understanding and explore this world beyond the horizon.

The price of this once-in-a-lifetime adventure is 187,000 USD per person (based on double occupancy; 10 percent supplement applicable for solo travelers). This all-encompassing journey includes travel by privately chartered air, first-class accommodations, all meals, all ground transportation, an extensive selection of excursions and activities, special events and private access, as well as all gratuities.

For more information, visit https://thenorth.is/arctic-horizon or contact your travel advisor.

