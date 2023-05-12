Explore Timeless Artistry and Secure Peace of Mind at Holy Name Cemetery's Exclusive Open House Weekend May 20 and 21

May 12, 2023, 10:52 ET
Discover Sacred Mausoleum Spaces and Exclusive Deals Before Prices Increase May 22
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum, the only Catholic burial ground in Jersey City, invites the public to an exclusive open house on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. This event presents a unique opportunity to explore a variety of burial and cremation options, financial planning, and the exceptional artistry and tranquility Holy Name has to offer.
Andrew Schafer, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark, emphasizes, "Loss is a challenging time, adding uncertainty with last-minute arrangements is avoidable. We continually strive to educate families on the immense benefits of pre-planning."
Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the stunning art that adorns the mausoleum, including grand floor-to-ceiling mosaics and century-old stained-glass art. Holy Name Cemetery provides a variety of burial options, including marble mausoleum crypts, glass cremation niches, and traditional family estate plots, all conveniently located less than five miles from New York City.
The open house provides an excellent opportunity for families to find a deserving resting place for their loved one's cremated remains. Don't miss out on this rare chance to secure a sacred spot at a significantly reduced price before the rate increase on May 22, 2023.
No prior appointment is necessary to attend. Visit Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum at 823 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, Hudson County, New Jersey. To learn more about the event, visit: https://www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-holy-name. Spanish speakers are invited to visit: https://www.rcancem.org/en-espanol.
