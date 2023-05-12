Explore Timeless Artistry and Secure Peace of Mind at Holy Name Cemetery's Exclusive Open House Weekend May 20 and 21

Discover Sacred Mausoleum Spaces and Exclusive Deals Before Prices Increase May 22

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum, the only Catholic burial ground in Jersey City, invites the public to an exclusive open house on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. This event presents a unique opportunity to explore a variety of burial and cremation options, financial planning, and the exceptional artistry and tranquility Holy Name has to offer.

Join us for a one-of-a-kind Open House weekend at Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum in Jersey City, the city's premier Catholic burial location. Don't miss this unique opportunity on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm. Holy Name Cemetery offers a magnificent park-like environment with traditional cemetery plots, private family estate lots, and committal sections with in-ground family estates. No appointment is necessary, and there is no obligation. Just stop in before prices increase on May 22, 2023. Our prayerful and sacred mausoleum glass cremation niches and marble crypts provide the perfect environment to remember and celebrate the life of your loved ones. Financing available. Come to Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum, Jersey City's premier Catholic Cemetery, to learn more about our magnificent chapel mausoleum, marble crypts, and cremation niches.

Andrew Schafer, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark, emphasizes, "Loss is a challenging time, adding uncertainty with last-minute arrangements is avoidable. We continually strive to educate families on the immense benefits of pre-planning."

Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the stunning art that adorns the mausoleum, including grand floor-to-ceiling mosaics and century-old stained-glass art. Holy Name Cemetery provides a variety of burial options, including marble mausoleum crypts, glass cremation niches, and traditional family estate plots, all conveniently located less than five miles from New York City.

The open house provides an excellent opportunity for families to find a deserving resting place for their loved one's cremated remains. Don't miss out on this rare chance to secure a sacred spot at a significantly reduced price before the rate increase on May 22, 2023.

No prior appointment is necessary to attend. Visit Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum at 823 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, Hudson County, New Jersey. To learn more about the event, visit: https://www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-holy-name. Spanish speakers are invited to visit: https://www.rcancem.org/en-espanol.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark