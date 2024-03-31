Explore Top-Ranked Online Programs at St. Petersburg College

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Online instruction has paved the way for so many students to make time for a degree while working and caring for their families. St. Petersburg College (SPC) has been offering online courses for approximately 30 years and has consistently been recognized for its online programs by U.S. News & World Report.

Most recently, SPC was ranked first in the Tampa Bay region for Best Online Bachelor's Program and Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans in the 2024 study. Among eligible participating colleges in the Florida College System, SPC ranked second for Best Online Bachelor's Program for Veterans and third for Best Online Bachelor's Program.

SPC is offering an opportunity for those interested in pursuing an online degree to learn about programs the College offers including workforce and short-term training, find ways to pay for college, and navigate the application and registration process. From April 16-18, the Explore SPC event will cover those topics in a virtual setting. Anyone who attends one or more of these webinars can apply and have the $40 college application fee waived.

SPC's Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Matthew Liao-Troth said the consistency in SPC's ranking boils down to the College's dedicated faculty and staff and the support they provide all students, both online and in face-to-face courses.

"St. Petersburg College is proud of our faculty and staff and the quality of education and sincere support we provide for our students," Liao-Troth said. "As an innovator of online education in the Florida College System, we continue to improve the student experience with professional development for our faculty and staff and continued investment in our online learning environment for our students. We know our students come to us for better jobs and better lives, and we strive to exceed their expectations."

Learn more at spc.edu/exploreSPC2024.

About St. Petersburg College

Founded in 1927, St. Petersburg College (SPC) is Florida's first two-year college. Regionally accredited and nationally recognized, SPC offers more than 200 degree, certificate and transfer programs, including many high-demand, high-skill, industry-recognized workforce certifications. The College's career-focused curriculum is created with input from industry experts to provide students with real-world skills needed to meet the needs of today's employers.

