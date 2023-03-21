Explore Virtual Reality Worlds at Home: Virtuix Launches Omni One, a Unique Omni-Directional Treadmill for Consumers That Lets You Step into VR Without Boundaries

Austin-based Virtuix is shipping beta units of Omni One, a complete entertainment system whose 360-degree experience delivers the immersive feeling of physically moving in VR

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling through the virtual reality worlds of your favorite games at home is becoming a reality as Virtuix (https://www.virtuix.com) launches Omni One, a unique omni-directional treadmill that enables players to walk or run in any direction through video games and other virtual environments.

Virtuix currently has a waitlist for Omni One of more than 35,000 subscribers. Virtuix is expanding awareness of Omni One among consumers, gamers, and the investment community by running a Reg CF campaign as part of its Series B funding round (https://invest.virtuix.com). Investors get to skip the line to order Omni One ahead of the general public, and they can qualify for investor discounts on Omni One of 30% (worth $780) or more. Traveling through the virtual reality worlds of your favorite games at home is becoming a reality as Virtuix (https://www.virtuix.com) launches Omni One, a unique omni-directional treadmill that enables players to walk or run in any direction through video games and other virtual environments. Austin-based Virtuix started shipping Omni One units to their investor community as an intriguing prelude to a planned consumer launch later this year. See Omni One in action: https://youtu.be/E71k67dQ1ao.

Seeking to take home entertainment to the next level, Austin-based Virtuix started shipping Omni One units to their investor community as an intriguing prelude to a planned consumer launch later this year. The company currently has a waitlist for Omni One of more than 35,000 subscribers who have signed up online.

Omni One is a complete entertainment system that currently ships with a Pico Neo 3 Pro headset and works straight out of the box without needing a PC or other peripherals, providing a seamless user experience. The Neo 3 Pro headset, which has the same processor and resolution as Meta's popular Quest 2 but offers a wider field of view, comes with Omni One's operating software, including social features and a proprietary game store targeting 30 titles at launch.

Inspired by the popular Omni Pro, a commercial version of the Omni available at more than 500 entertainment venues in 45 countries, Omni One is designed to fit tastefully inside a living room or other place in your home. Compared to Omni Pro, Omni One is lighter, more compact (4-foot diameter), easy to fold up or move around, and allows players unmatched freedom of movement, including crouching, kneeling, and jumping.

"We're thrilled about Omni One," said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. "After a long and challenging development process, spanning Covid-19 and supply chain shortages, Omni One has turned out to be an awesome product that delivers on our company's original vision of an active VR entertainment system for the home. Our commercial products have hosted over 3 million plays at entertainment venues worldwide, and we've built a fanatical player community of over 300,000 registered players. We can't wait to bring our popular gaming experience to the homes of our many players and fans."

Omni One's introductory price is $2,595 plus shipping, or as low as $65/month on a payment plan. Omni One's pricing includes both the treadmill and the high-end Pico headset (market value $699).

Omni One's top benefits include:

It lets you walk or run in video games or other virtual worlds, in any direction and at any speed, while occupying only a small amount of floor space.

Safety features keep you from falling or hitting walls or other people.

It keeps you in shape by burning calories while gaming.

Virtuix is expanding awareness of Omni One among consumers, gamers, and the investment community by running a Reg CF campaign as part of its Series B funding round (https://invest.virtuix.com). Investors get to skip the line to order Omni One ahead of the general public, and they can qualify for investor discounts on Omni One of 30% (worth $780) or more.

To see Omni One in action, check out Virtuix's latest video here: https://youtu.be/E71k67dQ1ao.

ABOUT VIRTUIX

Virtuix Inc., founded in 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, is the developer of "Omni" – the first omni-directional treadmill that enables 360-degree movement in VR. Virtuix is launching Omni One, a consumer version for the home market.

Media Contact:

George Pappas

Conservaco/The Ignite Agency

562 857-5680

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtuix