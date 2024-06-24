EXPLORE WINNING PRACTICES FOR EMPLOYEE RETENTION AT SHRM CONFERENCE

GEDWorks' Vicki Greene, Brinker International, KFC Foundation and others explore upskilling and successful strategies in Chicago

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The race to attract and retain talent has never been more crucial in today's rapidly evolving business environment. GEDWorks/Pearson offers an exclusive opportunity to learn from real-world success stories and discover winning practices to optimize your organization's talent retention strategy. Join the SHRM Conference, in person or virtually, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. central time to equip your workforce with the skills needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape and the transformative impact of strategic upskilling through education benefits.

Hosted by Pearson's Vicki Greene, SVP for Pearson Workforce Skills, the session, "Strategic Upskilling: Fueling Retention in the Age of Innovation," promises deep insights and practical strategies from industry leaders. With Greene's extensive education and workforce development background, she will ensure a dynamic discussion that delivers actionable takeaways for enhancing organizational retention through continuous learning.

Featured panelists include HR professionals from the KFC Foundation, Brinker International, Edcor and a global distribution organization. They will share firsthand how innovative education and upskilling initiatives have enhanced skill sets, elevated job satisfaction, and fostered enduring employee loyalty.

Attendees will:

Explore how leading companies leverage education benefits to cultivate a continuous learning and professional growth culture.

Gain insights into successful upskilling programs that have significantly boosted employee satisfaction and retention rates.

Participate in a dynamic Q&A session to interact directly with industry experts and glean practical strategies for your organization.

About GED Testing Service/GEDWorks™

The GED test has opened doors to better jobs and college programs for more than 21 million graduates since 1942. Accepted by virtually all U.S. colleges and employers, the GED test is a recognized and respected measure of high school equivalency. As the creator of the one official GED test, GED Testing Service is committed to ensuring that the program remains a reliable and valuable pathway to a better life for millions of adults without a high school diploma. GED Testing Service is a joint venture between the American Council on Education and Pearson. Pearson is the world's leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. www.pearson.com

SOURCE GED Testing Service